3 Zodiac Signs Most Attracted To Virgo

There's a lot to love about the zodiac sign who's perfectly perfect in every way. Virgos are independent, sharp, ambitious, and have a wicked sense of humor. You make an effort to stay healthy, and you only want the best for yourself and those you love. Although you're known to be one of the more conservative signs in the zodiac, your sensual, earthy nature and attention to detail make you one of the best in bed. According to an astrologer, there are three zodiac signs most attracted to Virgo. Like fellow Virgo Beyoncé, you've got those signs looking drunk in love.

"If you're looking for someone who's going to be there for you through thick and thin, look no further," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "Virgo is one of the most reliable zodiac signs you can have. Their energy all about being of service, and they love to help their partners in relationships. Virgos tend to attract those who have a bit of a ‘bird with the broken wing’ syndrome, but this doesn't phase them. They like nothing better than pointing out where their partner can improve."

According to Monahan, Virgos come off as capable people, so it can feel very comfortable being in their presence. There's always a sense that everything is going to be OK. Those who value absolute honesty in relationships have what it takes to be Virgo's soulmate. "The Virgo perfectionist tends to drive their relationships and their partners to new levels of heights," Monahan says. Dating a Virgo can be good for every facet of your life, and these three zodiac signs find Virgo irresistible.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) There's a natural feeling of comfort when these two earth signs are around each other. Since Taurus values security and consistency, they tend to gravitate towards Virgo because they make them feel at ease. According to Monahan, each sign forms a trine to the other in astrology, which means they're four signs apart. "Trines further promotes this feeling of kinship, support, affection," she says. "This is a bond that tends to be very secure." Both signs also value physical intimacy in a big way, so their sexual approach and desires tend to be in sync. This is one mutual attraction that can definitely go the distance.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Air and earth signs don't usually go well together, but these two share the same ruling planet, Mercury. According to Monahan, both are cerebral in different ways. "Whereas Gemini value what they say, Virgos value what the info can lead them to," she says. "These two work well to teach the other about the ways Mercury can be applied in relationships." One of the biggest things that draws Gemini to Virgo is their intellect and quick wit. Gemini tends to get bored with people very easily, but Virgo is one sign that knows how to keep them on their toes. Although their chemistry starts more in the "intellectual realm," Monahan says this duo can stand the test of time.