Whether you’ve got questions about your dating life, your next career move, or even your next hairstyle, asking someone for advice is a lot easier said than done. It’s normal to want to avoid getting your feelings hurt as much as possible, but let’s face it: Sugarcoating the truth isn’t going to get you anywhere, either. According to an astrologer, there are a few zodiac signs who are known for giving the best advice, so if you’re in the market for a bestie who tells it like it is, be on the lookout for these three signs.

It’s important to have friends who you can count on to stand by you, but there’s a difference between blindly supporting your bestie no matter what, and knowing when to tell them what they actually need to hear. According to astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), you can trust these zodiac signs to give the best advice because they know how to make you feel heard and supported, but won’t hold back to spare your feelings, either. Of course, you shouldn’t choose your friendships solely based on someone’s sign, but if you meet one of these three signs, you might want to keep them around just in case. After all, you’re never too old to ask for advice.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Pisces are known for having kindhearted spirits and tender personalities, so it’s no surprise that when they give advice, it’s not only incredibly measured and reasonable, but genuine, thoughtful, and sensitive to the other person’s needs. “[Pisces] are extremely nurturing beings and have a keen sense of intuition to help them when making decisions,” shares Lee. “Wisdom comes from helping others so it comes as [no] surprise why Pisces are extremely wise; they’re always willing to help. Sensitivity also plays a factor when receiving guidance, so Pisces find it easier to connect on a deeper level because they want to understand your circumstance as well as your heart.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgos also have a knack for giving advice, but unlike Pisces, don’t expect the earth sign’s advice to go down as sweetly. “Virgos are some of the most honest and cutthroat people you will ever come across so their advice may sting a bit more, but it’s what you need to hear,” Lee explains. “They’re good at not telling you what you want to hear, but what you need to and most people need friends of that nature.” Now that’s the sign of a true friend, y’all.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Known for being straightforward and pragmatic, Capricorns are great at analyzing the facts and determining the practical next steps, and their approach to giving advice is no different. “Saturn is Capricorn’s ruling planet which reflects wisdom, discipline, and responsibility, so you can count on a Cap to offer some considerate advice to help you through any matter,” Lee tells Bustle. As a cardinal sign, Capricorns are able to take charge very easily, so once you let them in on your drama, “expect them to lead you in the right direction with quality advice,” per the astrologer.

Source:

Brandyn Lee, astrologer and TikTok creator