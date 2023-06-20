Whether you’ve got questions about your dating life, your next career move, or even your next hairstyle, asking someone for advice is a lot easier said than done. It’s normal to want to avoid getting your feelings hurt as much as possible, but let’s face it: Sugarcoating the truth isn’t going to get you anywhere, either. According to an astrologer, there are a few zodiac signs who are known for giving the best advice, so if you’re in the market for a bestie who tells it like it is, be on the lookout for these three signs.
It’s important to have friends who you can count on to stand by you, but there’s a difference between blindly supporting your bestie no matter what, and knowing when to tell them what they actually need to hear. According to astrologer Brandyn Lee (aka @brandynlee1 on TikTok), you can trust these zodiac signs to give the best advice because they know how to make you feel heard and supported, but won’t hold back to spare your feelings, either. Of course, you shouldn’t choose your friendships solely based on someone’s sign, but if you meet one of these three signs, you might want to keep them around just in case. After all, you’re never too old to ask for advice.