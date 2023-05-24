Everyone has a different reaction to the idea of getting bangs. For some, it’s a hairstyle they might like to try in the future, usually after writing a lengthy pros/cons list. For others, it’s an immediate no. But there are a few zodiac signs who would totally get bangs without a second thought— and each for their own unique reason.

There are quite a few astrological characteristics that influence personal style, so it makes sense why some zodiac signs are more likely to get bangs than others, says astrologer Bella Nguen. Some are big fans of fringe because they’re more trend-focused, she tells Bustle. Others are adventurous or simply less attached to the status quo. A sign’s ruling planet can sway them one way or the other, as well as their element. If a fire sign wants to make a major change, they will. If an earth sign wants to follow a trend, there’s no stopping them.

Bangs are having a moment, after all. While getting bangs used to mean snipping your hair straight across your forehead, you now get to choose from curtain bangs, bottleneck bangs, micro baby bangs, and beyond. And that’s also part of the appeal. While some folks may be into bangs, it doesn’t mean they all want the same look.

“Keep in mind that while a person's sun sign can indicate likely behavior, their full astrological chart, including their rising and moon signs, can also play a significant role in personal preferences and behaviors,” Nguen explains. That said, read on below for the five zodiac signs most likely to get bangs, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is totally the type to go get bangs on their lunch break, just because they feel like it. This fire sign is impulsive, adventurous, and, being a cardinal sign, tends to launch into situations without over-thinking, says Jude Hotep, a professional astrologer with The Goddess Astrologer. “Aries energy would absolutely get bangs,” she tells Bustle, thanks to their “just do it” attitude.

The boldness stems from the fact they’re ruled by Mars, the warrior planet. It means they’re unafraid to make big changes, if it’s something they truly want, Hotep tells Bustle. The only time an Aries wouldn’t get bangs? If someone tells them to. In order to go through with it, it has to feel like their idea.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and aesthetics, Tauruses tend to be very aware of what’s trending, Hotep says. They have their finger on the pulse when it comes to what’s in and what’s out, which is why you’ll catch them snipping curtain bangs or whatever kind of fringe is big at the moment.

They love to keep up not only from a fashion standpoint, but also as a way to feel accepted and part of a group. According to Hotep, if a Taurus thinks bangs will garner some positive attention, they’ll be all about it. Catch them posting a cute selfie from the salon chair to bring on the likes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Geminis of the world have tried every bang trend — and they already have their eye out for whatever’s coming up next. “Geminis are versatile and enjoy changing their look to keep things fresh,” Nguen says.

As a fun-loving air sign represented by the twins, they’re drawn to transformation, so they love how bangs are an easy way to switch things up. They aren’t afraid to take a risk, and they certainly don’t overthink anything related to hair or style. When it comes to haircuts, they operate by the “it always grows back” mentality.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of aesthetics, so they have a big appreciation for trends, Nguen says. They’re likely to get bangs as a way to feel updated and current, especially if that’s important in their day-to-day lives.

“Libra energy understands optics and how to make everything appear better,” Hotep adds. If a Libra works in PR or fashion, and bangs are in, they’ll immediately call their hairstylist for a quick refresh.

They’re also represented by the scales, Nguen says, which means they might be drawn to the symmetry of bangs. If they decide some fringe would help their style flow as a whole, they’ll get it without a second thought.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

An Aquarius is highly likely to get bangs, Hotep says, but only the kind that isn’t on trend. They’ll reach for their hair scissors to snip an asymmetrical fringe or baby bangs all by themselves. If it isn’t perfect, they’ll like it even more. According to Hotep, this sign is in it for the rebellious factor. “They’re unique trendsetters who aren't afraid of trying new styles,” Nguen adds. “They enjoy standing out in the crowd, so making a drastic change like bangs is quite appealing.”

