Making friends as an adult is no easy feat. Not only do you have to force yourself out of your comfort zone just to expand your social circle, but muddling through awkward conversations that give off serious first-date vibes can (unfortunately) be a part of the process, too.

Believe it or not, though, meeting new people isn’t a struggle for everyone. In fact, there are four zodiac signs who are so good at making new friends, that it’s almost enviable.

The people you meet in line for the bathroom at a bar are memorable for a reason. They’re sociable and genuinely kind, and have a knack for fostering a sense of community with total strangers, if not for just a few short minutes.

The same can be said about these four zodiac signs. With their inviting personalities and impressive conversational skills, these placements don’t have to try too hard to make friends. All they have to do is be themselves, and the friendships will surely follow.

The next time one of these signs introduces themselves on a night out, you might want to take some notes on how they carry themselves because you might learn a thing or two about making new friends.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Geminis have a reputation for being one of the most sociable and popular signs of the zodiac, so it’s no wonder why making new friends comes so naturally to them. Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Geminis are capable of striking up a conversation with just about anyone. This makes the people around them feel very comfortable, even if they’ve just met. Geminis tend to have a great sense of humor as well, which likely draws people to the air sign even more.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle A Leo’s level of confidence is unmatched — they always take the initiative to introduce themselves to new people, and they aren’t afraid to make plans with someone they’ve just met, either. One conversation with a Leo can make you feel like you’ve known each other for years, as they have a vibrant personality that takes all the fear out of meeting new people. Not to mention, they’re always down to have some fun, no matter where they are, who they’re with, or what they’re doing. Leos radiate a special energy that we all look for in our friends, and quite honestly, you’d be hard-pressed to find a lion who couldn’t win over a room full of strangers.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Represented by the balance scales, Libras want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable. That’s why when they meet someone for the first time they make sure to provide an equal amount of attention to the newbie as the rest of their friends. Known for their charming and likable personalities, conversations with Libras never feel forced. They know how to make a good first impression, and will leave you looking forward to the next time you can hang out again. They’re downright delightful individuals, and friendships with the air sign come naturally.