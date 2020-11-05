If you ask anyone which zodiac sign is most likely to break your heart, chances are, your sign will come up a lot. After all, Geminis are known for being both flirtatious and fickle. You’re much more likely to break hearts than get your own heart broken. But just because that’s typically the case with you, it doesn’t mean that you never experience your share of heartbreak. Like every sign, you deserve the type of love that you want. Knowing which zodiac signs are most likely to break Gemini's heart can help you avoid getting into a relationship that's going to be much more trouble than it's worth.

"Gemini is a mutable sign, which means they are adaptable and go with the flow," astrologer Rachel Lang, tells Bustle. "This means that they tend to keep their options open in love and need change. For them, variety is the spice of life. So, Geminis look for partners who can keep them on their toes, teach them new things, and introduce them to new ideas. They also need a little healthy tension in their relationships. A good challenge keeps them from getting bored. Having a good sense of humor and adventure are also important."

Geminis are very social and love meeting new people. Once they feel like they've learned all there is to know about someone, they tend to move on. Although the following three signs will interest Gemini the most, Lang says they also have the most potential to break their heart.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Libra and Gemini are both Air signs who actually make a compatible pair. According to Lang, Gemini will be intrigued by Libra’s mind and will fall head over heels in love with them because of it. However, Libras have a tendency to jump into relationships right away and regret it later. If Libra changes their mind once Gemini is all-in, the twins will be left completely brokenhearted. Geminis aren't really ones to believe in the concept of soulmates, but they'll feel like they lost theirs once Libra says they're done.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) The ever curious Gemini will be immediately intrigued by the mysterious Scorpio, and will try their best to open them up and learn their secrets. But Scorpio won’t have any of that, especially not right away. Even in a relationship, Scorpio tends to be very secretive. This can hurt Gemini who’ll feel like their partner doesn’t trust them. According to Lang, Gemini’s mutable nature and Scorpio’s fixed one also makes this a challenging pair. “Gemini tends to want to move past conflicts quickly, while Scorpio can hold on,” she says. “There can be a lot of misunderstandings with this combination.”