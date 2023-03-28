These 3 Signs Drink The Most Water, According To An Astrologer

Everyone knows that one person who doesn’t play around when it comes to hydration. From always ordering a water with their cocktail, to bringing a water bottle with them wherever they go, they do whatever they can to make sure they’re never parched. Maybe it’s because they actually like the taste of water, or maybe it has something to do with their zodiac sign. In fact, there are three signs in particular that are prone to drinking the most water, so if you have a hydration obsession, you might want to check your birth chart.

Drinking water is a necessity for all of us (including those who actively hate the stuff), but these signs don’t need a cute water bottle to encourage them to quench their thirst. According to astrologer Brilla Samay, water and fire signs share a love of drinking water, despite the fact that they often don’t have a lot in common. For these three members of the zodiac, drinking water is crucial for either keeping up with their active lifestyles or re-centering themselves by connecting to their sign, per the astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) If you know an Aries, you know they’re always bouncing off the walls, which is why the fire sign “needs to drink more water to stay hydrated during their rigorous activities,” says Samay. “They tend to be enthusiastic, energetic, and passionate about life and often engage in physical activities and workouts to burn off excess energy which naturally draws in the water element more often than other signs.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) It’s no surprise to see a water sign on this list, especially one as “connected to their emotions” and “prone to anxiety and stress” as Cancer. “Drinking water nurtures and soothes [Cancers], both physically and emotionally,” the astrologer explains. “Drinking water can also be a form of self-care for Cancer individuals; we can see this connection as a symbol of renewal and purification.” Samay also points out that many Cancers are naturally drawn to bodies of water, and staying hydrated is just another way for the sign to deepen their relationship with water.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leo is another active sign, and similar to Aries, the fire sign needs to stay hydrated so they can continue to push themselves to the limit “through sports, travel, or creative pursuits,” shares Samay. “To keep up with their dynamic lifestyle, Leos will invest in the highest quality of water as well as the most luxury water bottle available in the market.” One thing about Leos — they’re always gonna make it extra.

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor