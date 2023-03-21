These 3 Zodiac Signs Love Waking Up Early

Everyone knows being an early riser takes a lot of discipline. Going to bed early the night before, fighting the urge to stay in bed until the sun comes up — it can be a struggle. That being said, I wouldn’t write off being a morning person just yet if I were you. According to astrologer Catherine Gerdes, there are some zodiac signs that are more likely to be early birds than others, so if your sun is in one of these three signs, you might be more capable of waking up early than you might have thought.

Not to sound like that person, but waking up early can be pretty great. Sure, you might start to regret your decision as soon as your alarm goes off, but being a morning person does have its perks, too. You can get a bike ride in before the sidewalks fill up with dog walkers and strollers, beat your roommates to the shower, or even make a full-on feast for breakfast. If your bestie has been trying to get you to join their early morning run for months, there’s a chance they’re one of the three zodiac signs most likely to wake up early. According to Gerdes, these signs not only have discipline, but they have energy and ambition, too, which makes them eager to get their day started as soon as possible.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Virgos are all about perfection, and if they’re going to get everything they need to get done exactly the way they like, they’ll need to raise and shine early in the a.m. Not only that, but according to Gerdes, Virgos may have a hard time sleeping as well, so their early riser tendencies may be less of a desire and more of a habit. “Virgo energy is restless energy,” says Gerdes. “Their attention to detail combined with a natural nervousness has them waking early.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Wakey, wakey, Capricorn — you’re next on the list. Capricorns are very goal-oriented, and waking up early is just one of the many ways their discipline shines through. Per Gerdes, a Capricorn is likely to be the first one at the office for this very reason.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Aries is known for having over-the-top levels of energy, so “bolting out of bed in the morning can be pretty standard for them,” Gerdes shares. At times, this energy can work against them, but when it comes to waking up bright and early, it’s definitely a pro. “Moving and working out are important to them too and can have them waking up early,” says Gerdes. “They are natural adventurers and start the day with this verve.”

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer