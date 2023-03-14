These 3 Zodiac Signs Have A Hard Time Sleeping, An Astrologer Says

Everyone knows sleep is an important part of life, but that doesn’t stop some people from staying up until 3 a.m. every night just to get caught up on their FYP or the latest season of their favorite show. For those people, this might not just be a bad habit that can be improved with a better sleep schedule but, rather, it’s in their personality. According to astrologer Ms. Charlotte, if your sun is in one of these three signs, there’s a chance you get your night owl tendencies from the stars.

“Sleep is for the weak” is the motto for these zodiac signs. Similar to how there are signs that would turn down an invite to even the coolest party if it meant they’d get their eight hours, there are signs that are known for having a hard time sleeping, too. If you like to stay up until dawn, you might want to check if your zodiac sign is on this list, because your struggles with sleep might be less habitual and more celestial.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Pisces tend to absorb the emotions and vibrations of the people around them, and it can be hard to wind down after a long day of doing so. “These are complex, sensitive people who need to cut themselves off from the world in the evenings,” says Ms. Charlotte. “In order to clean out their system of energetic pollution, they stay up until the wee hours of the morning making art, casting spells, or doing manifestation rituals.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Ms. Charlotte describes Scorpios as the sign that governs the “nighttime of the year,” aka the end of summer, so it’s no surprise to see the water sign on this list. According to Ms. Charlotte, Scorpios feel “most alive when everything is quiet and dark,” and spend their time “investigating, researching, and perhaps even stalking until the wee hours of the morning.” If you know a Scorpio, you’re probably all too familiar with these late-night antics. “The evenings give Scorpios time to unwind and process all the information they've gathered throughout the day,” says Ms. Charlotte. “The nighttime is the only time the suit of armor can be removed so they can let loose and enjoy their own company.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Sagittarius closes out this list as the fire sign that struggles with sleep the most. Sagittarians are natural-born explorers who are “always looking for the next adventure,” and because of this, it’s not uncommon for the sign to prioritize experiences over their sleep. “They might want to stargaze in the wilderness or take a long drive to the beach if they fancy,” says Ms. Charlotte. Though they’re thrill-seeking free spirits, Sagittarians have also been known to appreciate a deep chat about life — and will talk into the early hours of the morning if you let them.

Source:

Ms. Charlotte, astrologer