There are two types of people in this world: folks who spend days agonizing over every decision and those who let their impulsive thoughts call the shots. If you fall in the latter category, it may have something to do with your zodiac sign.

Sure, we’ve all leaned into our spontaneous urges before, but being impulsive doesn’t truly become a part of your personality until you’ve bought one too many designer bags on the spot or booked a one-way international flight with no accommodations planned for when you get there. If that sounds like you, you might want to check your birth chart, because you could have one of the most impulsive zodiac signs in your big three.

Their adventurous spirits, lively dispositions, and uninhibited minds make these placements so impetuous. They yearn to make life more exciting, and their unique outlooks help make even the most impulsive decisions seem attainable. In their eyes, nothing is impossible in this world and not even a lack of planning can stop them from achieving their goals.

If your sign is on this list, don’t take it as an insult — it just means you’re not afraid to take an uncalculated risk occasionally. Maybe the other placements can learn a thing or two from you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Represented by the headstrong ram, it should come as no surprise to see Aries topping this list. As a self-starting cardinal sign (and the first sign of the zodiac), Aries are known for their energetic, blazing personalities, so once they’re on to something, they won’t rest until it’s complete. Not to mention, the fire sign is also extremely confident, which likely feeds their impulsivity because they never really have to chance to worry about something going wrong or a plan falling apart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle No one loves an adventure more than a Sagittarius and they never pass up the opportunity to take a risk. This stems from the fact that thrill-seeking archers are a mutable sign, which makes them endlessly curious about life and new experiences. So while you’re trying to figure out if a last-minute weekend getaway is viable, your Sag bestie is already booking the trip.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If you’ve met an Aquarius, you know they can be eccentric, spontaneous, and unpredictable. Put these qualities together, and you’ve got a seriously impulsive individual on your hands. However, this doesn’t translate to every aspect of their lives. As an intelligent air sign, Aquas tend to overthink when it comes to work and career. But as soon as they’re out of the office, they’re ready to let loose and go wherever their free-spirited minds take them. Hey, you have to play hard to work hard.