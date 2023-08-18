Astrology
You have a cosmic shield against chaos.
As if the two full supermoons bookending the month of August weren’t hectic enough, get ready to spend the next three weeks dealing with travel woes, tech troubles, and failed communication. That’s right — Mercury retrograde is upon us once again, and you can expect the unpopular event to cause all kinds of problems between Aug. 23 and Sept. 14. Some signs will feel the effects of the retrograde extra hard, while others will come out of the chaotic period relatively unscathed — comparatively speaking, that is. If you’re hoping to catch a break this month, fingers crossed you’re one of the signs least affected by the August 2023 Mercury retrograde.
As the dog days of summer come to a close, you’re likely planning as many last-minute trips to the beach as possible. Most of the coordinating is probably happening in your bestie group chat, and because Mercury retrograde typically affects all things travel, tech, and communication, don’t be surprised if you run into some trouble getting to your destination. That being said, if you’re traveling with one of these three signs, there’s a good chance your plans may actually go off without a hitch. According to astrologer Brilla Samay, the three signs that will be least affected by the cosmic event can thank their “almost magical ability” to keep their composure. So while Mercury retrograde isn’t easy for anyone, at least these three placements can relax knowing they’re going to make it through one way or another.
Source:
Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor