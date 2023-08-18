As if the two full supermoons bookending the month of August weren’t hectic enough, get ready to spend the next three weeks dealing with travel woes, tech troubles, and failed communication. That’s right — Mercury retrograde is upon us once again, and you can expect the unpopular event to cause all kinds of problems between Aug. 23 and Sept. 14. Some signs will feel the effects of the retrograde extra hard, while others will come out of the chaotic period relatively unscathed — comparatively speaking, that is. If you’re hoping to catch a break this month, fingers crossed you’re one of the signs least affected by the August 2023 Mercury retrograde.

As the dog days of summer come to a close, you’re likely planning as many last-minute trips to the beach as possible. Most of the coordinating is probably happening in your bestie group chat, and because Mercury retrograde typically affects all things travel, tech, and communication, don’t be surprised if you run into some trouble getting to your destination. That being said, if you’re traveling with one of these three signs, there’s a good chance your plans may actually go off without a hitch. According to astrologer Brilla Samay, the three signs that will be least affected by the cosmic event can thank their “almost magical ability” to keep their composure. So while Mercury retrograde isn’t easy for anyone, at least these three placements can relax knowing they’re going to make it through one way or another.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Earth signs are experts at remaining grounded, so it’s no surprise to see stable Taurus topping this list. “Your down-to-earth vibes and practical nature act like a cosmic shield against chaos,” says Samay. “While others are losing their chill, you're over there sipping your tea, taking things slow, and making sure your plans are as solid as your rock-solid determination. No communication mix-ups or tech tantrums can rattle your zen-like vibe.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle It looks like fellow earth sign Capricorn can take a deep breath, because according to Samay, the calm, cool, and collected sign has nothing to worry about this retrograde, either. “Your practicality and goal-oriented nature have you navigating through the cosmic maze like a pro,” remarks the expert. “While everyone's lamenting over disrupted plans and communication chaos, you're over there charting new courses, adapting to changes, and basically showing the universe who's boss.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Though Pisces won’t exactly be spared from the wrath of a rough retrograde, the water sign might actually be able to make the best out of the situation. Believe it or not, the frenzied energy of the retrograde may help Pisceans welcome others into their loopy minds and get “people to understand [their] side of the world,” per Samay. Hey, if there’s a silver lining to this mess, I’ll take it.

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor