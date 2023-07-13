Everyone has a person in their life who takes three to five business days to respond to texts. It doesn’t matter if you’re sharing a funny TikTok, trying to make plans, or simply checking in to say hi. They either won’t see your message — or they’ll straight up, stone-cold leave you on a read.

There are a few reasons why certain zodiac signs have unpredictable texting habits — and it has everything to do with the way their personality is impacted by their sign’s element and ruling planet, according to Priscila Lima de Charbonierres, a professional astrologer and founder of the astrological wellness app Soulloop.

Some zodiac signs view phones as exhausting pieces of plastic unworthy of attention. Some hate texting with a burning passion, often because they prefer to talk in person. And others are simply too busy and can’t be bothered to write back.

This is in stark contrast to the zodiac signs who love to text. A Libra will immediately write back day or night, a Capricorn will respond immediately like it’s their job, and a Leo will gladly tell you their entire life story in a DM. If you’re in the mood to chat, text them — not the five zodiac signs listed below, who are almost guaranteed to leave you on read.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As a fire sign ruled by Mars, Aries is always booked and busy. To tackle their packed schedule, they prioritize what’s happening in front of them versus what’s happening on their phone. If they’re in a meeting or running errands, they’ll be locked in and laser-focused, so it won’t matter if you text them the funniest meme in the world — they simply won’t have time to laugh until they’re off the clock.

It’s also likely an Aries will think they responded, but won’t notice until days later that they accidentally left you on read, says Lima de Charbonierres. If you’re trying to get a quick answer or finalize a plan, give them a ring so they know to take it seriously.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As a water sign ruled by the Moon, Cancer is all sorts of emotional. It’s super easy for them to get overwhelmed by texts, especially if you’re sharing big feelings or if they suspect you’re looking for a thoughtful response.

Plus, Cancers aren’t always in the right head space to chat, says Lima de Charbonierres, especially through a gadget. “As much as they value their relationships and communication, they rely on touch and presence to feel truly in connection,” she tells Bustle. They’ll save their lovely response for when you meet up for coffee.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

Scorpios are down for a fun back-and-forth, but if your messages get too heavy, expect to be left on read. As a water sign ruled by Pluto, Scorpios are motivated by depth, feelings, and intuition, which is why texting and DMing can seem too shallow, says Lima de Charbonierres.

This sign will stop responding if they think their true feelings aren’t being conveyed the right way via text or if they need a break to think about their answer. Once the Scorpio in your life is ready to dive deep, that’s when you’ll get a five-paragraph response, a voice message — or a link to a Zoom.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

An Aquarius will see your text come through, quickly read it, and then they’ll put their phone face-down and walk away. This air sign is easily distracted, says Lima de Charbonierres, but they also have a lot going on upstairs.

Their mind is always busy pondering projects, thoughts, and ideas. To them, adding texts into the mix is positively exhausting, which is why they save it for the right time — even if it means replying two weeks later. To talk to an Aquarius, skip the texts and try to hang out in person instead.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces is a water sign ruled by Neptune, which means they’re naturally empathetic and sensitive, says Lima de Charbonierres. They love to receive texts because it means someone thought about them, but they aren’t the best at responding.

If you message a Pisces about your day, share a problem, or try to strike up a chat, they’ll lean back and spend time thinking about their reply — and then forget to hit send. This mystical, magical sign might even think they responded to you mentally, in an ESP sort of way. It’s sweet, but it often means you get left on read.

Expert:

Priscila Lima de Charbonierres, professional astrologer, life coach, founder of the astrological wellness app Soulloop