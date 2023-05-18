These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Best Texters, According To An Astrologer

Why is it so hard to get a text back? Whether it be your crush, your parents, or your bestie about brunch plans, some people just don’t know how to send a response in a timely manner. It’s especially annoying to deal with if you’re someone who responds so fast the gray bubble doesn’t even have time to pop up. If you know this struggle all too well, that’s because some zodiac signs are just better texters than others. So if you’re constantly replying back quickly, you could be one of the best texters of the zodiac.

According to astrologer Catherine Gerdes, text conversations are so much easier when you’re chatting with one of these three zodiac signs. Their naturally dependable personalities make them fast responders, and their communication skills allow them to express their feelings even when you’re not together. From responding within minutes to keeping the conversation going, these signs prove that texting can be much more efficient than calling.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Taureans are very dependable people, which is why the earth sign is such a reliable texter, according to Gerdes. “Taurus is an excellent texter because of their dependability,” says the astrologer. “They are a consistent sign and very caretaking of those in their circle. They can also be pretty no-nonsense, so be ready for a straightforward opinion or advice.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Geminis are known as the communicators of the zodiac, so it’s no surprise to see the air sign is also one of the best texters — if they haven’t lost their phone, that is. Because Geminis are “notorious multi-taskers and multi-texters,” their texts may be a little chaotic at times, but they know how to keep the conversation going regardless. “Be prepared to follow some nonlinear thought patterns,” says Gerdes. “If you can keep up with their lightning speed, it can make for a funny text chain.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If Capricorns are reliable enough to keep your secrets, they’re definitely capable of responding to your texts. “[Capricorns] carry parental energy and will be quick in response, especially for anything business related,” the astrologer explains. “Despite a buttoned-up exterior, they also have a more hidden playful side that comes through in texts and memes.” If your Cap partner’s love language is sending memes, now you know why.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer