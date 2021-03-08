Is Aries Compatible With Leo In Relationships?

There’s no stopping two fire signs in love. When Aries and Leo first meet, they won’t be able to keep their hands off each other and will have no problem jumping into a relationship right away. But how long will the flame burning between these two last? Aries and Leo’s zodiac compatibility has all the info on what you need to know about this hot duo.

“A keyword for the Aries-Leo relationship is dynamic,” astrologer Jayde Young tells Bustle. “These fiery trailblazers like to act now and think later. They intuitively see eye-to-eye on most things and are ready to hit the ground running without the need for an extended conversation. As a result, this pairing feels like a match made in heaven for both action-oriented signs. They are extremely in tune with the others’ style of expression.”

The Mars-ruled Aries is highly competitive, desire-driven, and loves the chase. Once someone catches their eye, they will pursue until they’re victorious. While that type of approach may put some signs off, it’s perfect for the zodiac’s lion who loves being pursued and put on a pedestal.

“The alluring, regal, and striking magnetism of the Leo draw in the challenge-loving Aries like a moth to a flame, while Leo is impressed by the courage and assertiveness of the ram who, unlike most, isn’t intimidated by the Leo,” Young says. “Leo knows exactly how to draw the attention of the Aries in ways that keep the fire burning, which Aries finds eternally stimulating.”

Since they’re both fire signs, they tend to be compatible across the board. When it comes to love, they both go all-in. “Neither are shy or demure, so the relationship tends to be very straightforward,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. “This is not a duo who play games with each other, both thriving on directness.” Neither sign will be put off or threatened by their partner’s way of speaking. They’ll also understand each other’s need for alone time in the relationship.

The bedroom is where things get really good between these two. According to Young, Leos love to “wow,” while Aries love being “wowed.” Being the natural showman, Leo will enjoy putting on a sexy show for their Aries partner, while the ram will love the fact that it’s a show only meant for their eyes only. They’re both spontaneous and love trying new things, so their sex life never gets stale. Since they both value directness, neither partner will have a problem asking for what they want in bed.

Although they are highly compatible, Monahan says, “two fire signs can be quite combustible together.” One of the biggest sources of tension between these two is their egos. Aries rules the first House of the Self, while Leo is ruled by the sun, which governs the self, ego, and self-image. According to Monahan, this duo can get “stuck in a battle of wills.” Fortunately, neither is prone to holding on to anger or hurt feelings. These two have the ability to talk it out and move forward.

Leos tend to have a fragile ego at times and need lots of words of affirmation in relationships to feel secure. “The impulsive and impatient Aries may, at times, inadvertently trample on and not express the required amount of patience for the sensitivities of the Leo,” Young says. Leo may feel like their Aries is insensitive, while Aries will feel like Leo is too sensitive.

As long as they don’t let their individual egos get in the way, Aries and Leo have what it takes to make it work. “If there is one relationship that has the potential to stand the test of time while maintaining fiery passion, it’s the dynamic between the ram and the lion,” Young says. “This is one union that has the potential to keep the fire burning for years and decades to come.”

Sources:

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer and owner of Astroloteez

Jayde Young, astrologer and owner of ZennBoxx