Individually, Leo and Libra are two signs that can walk into any room and immediately capture everyone’s attention. The fiery Leo lion is confident, outgoing, sociable, and a little on the wild side, while the Venus-ruled Libra is charming, graceful, and flirtatious. So you can imagine the kind of attention these two attract when they get together. On the outside, they seem to make the perfect zodiac match. But what are they really like behind closed doors? Leo and Libra’s zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this Fire and Air sign pair.

“Leo and Libra’s relationship is one of admiration and appreciation,” astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle. “These two individuals make a gorgeous couple who are interested in having a shared social life. In fact, they’re often the center of attention among their friends, even if they don’t consciously choose this. They can even be a power couple, as Leo is a natural leader and Libra has a passion for fairness and justice.”

Besides being super social, Leo and Libra are also two of the most romantic signs in the zodiac. According to Lang, the loyal lion can be truly heart-centered, and Libra rules the Seventh House of Partnerships. “These two have the ingredients for lasting love, and they have a natural friendship, too,” Lang says.

Leo & Libra’s Sexual Compatibility

In general, Fire and Air signs tend to get along really well, and they make for a hot pair in bed. Fire signs tend to be driven by passion, and Air signs help to fan their flames. So together, Leo and Libra make a sexually compatible pair.

“They have enough heat and energy to keep the passion alive in a long-term relationship,” Lang says. “Both signs also enjoy drama. So, they’ll set the mood with candles, roses, and other elements that add to the experience.”

Slow, sensual, and romantic is what this couple is all about. As Stina Garbis, psychic and astrologer, tells Bustle, the radiant Venus-ruled Libra won’t disappoint the passionate Leo. They can both be generous partners, and can spend hours worshipping each other in bed.

Leo & Libra’s Emotional Compatibility

Emotionally, these two make a good match. “Leo and Libra find themselves when they find each other,” Garbis says. “Once together, they realize they can’t do it alone, and they need to be together to be fully whole as individuals.” When they first start dating, they’ll be inseparable, and will be defining themselves as “we” opposed to “me” early on.

They both value love and romance, and are commitment-oriented signs. Communication wise, this the type of couple that knows what the other is thinking, Garbis says. They tend to finish each other’s sentences, and their conversations are funny, lively, and stimulating. Neither partner enjoys conflict. But when they have it, Libra, who is represented by the scales, will likely be the one to keep the peace.

One of the biggest reasons these two work well together is they’re similar in the way they express themselves. According to Lang, Fire and Air signs are “diurnal” or yang signs, while Water and Earth signs are yin signs. “Diurnal signs seek external, outward expression for their emotions and are therefore less likely to hold things in,” Lang says. If they both feel safe and secure in the relationship, they’re able to express themselves freely.

The Biggest Potential Problem Areas In A Leo-Libra Relationship

Leo is ruled by the Sun, which represents the Self. Because of this, they tend to have big egos. In relationships, they want to feel completely adored by their significant other. Libra is a charming social butterfly whose friendliness can sometimes be misconstrued as flirtation. Naturally, this can cause a bit of tension between the two when Leo’s jealousy starts feeling suffocating for their Air sign partner. According to Lang, “Libra can learn loyalty and boundaries from Leo, and Leo can learn the beauty of compromise from Libra.” If this can be done, it shouldn’t be a huge problem in the relationship.

Another potential issue in this relationship is a lack of balance. Libras value harmony and have a tendency to let things slide in order to keep the peace. Leo, on the other hand, can be self-focused at times.

“Sometimes, it is easy for one partner to lose themselves in the love and adoration of the other,” Garbis says. “This can create an imbalance in the relationship as the focus is no longer on the ‘we,’ creating a weird dynamic where one partner gets worshipped while the other partner becomes a doormat.” But establishing healthy boundaries can help these two avoid that problem.

Despite the potential issues, Leo and Libra are a highly compatible zodiac match. They understand each other well, they have a lot of shared values, and they balance each other out. This is one zodiac couple that really has what it takes to last.

