If you had a day all to yourself, what would you do? Would you spend it with your besties, or use it as an excuse to unwind on your own? Not everyone enjoys being alone, but if your free-time fantasies include cracking open a new book for the first time or preparing a gourmet three-course meal for one, you probably don’t mind having a little alone time every now and then. That’s not a bad thing, and in fact, it may be a product of your zodiac sign.

There’s a distinct difference between being lonely and being alone. Loneliness occurs when you have no one to hang out with while being alone is something we tend to choose to do for ourselves when we’re tired, overworked, drained, or burnt out. Though no one likes being lonely, there are four zodiac signs who need a break from people every once in a while, so they can come back feeling refreshed and ready to socialize. If this sounds like you, you may be one of the signs who values alone time the most. So the next time your squad gives you flack for spending a night in, you can blame it on your birth chart — if you’re one of these four signs, that is.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As homebodies, Cancers will often choose to snuggle up on the couch over a night out, and if that means they’ll have to spend the night alone, then so be it. Not to mention, this maternal sign works around the clock to take care of others, so they make sure to savor every moment alone that they can get.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Though Virgos tend to be very affable people, they also find social settings to be quite draining. In order to maintain their charming personalities, they need to take frequent breaks and recharge their energy. Virgos also love to organize on their own — having someone else’s input is like having too many cooks in the kitchen for the earth sign.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpios have a reputation for being mysterious and vindictive and often plot their revenge alone at home in a dark, dark room. Just kidding, though that’s definitely the vibe they like to give off. When they have a lot going on, Scorpios need the space to contemplate their choices and process their thoughts. They prefer to do this alone because they know they are the only one who has to live with their decision, and they don’t want any outsider opinions to sway them one way or another.