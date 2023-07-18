If you had a day all to yourself, what would you do? Would you spend it with your besties, or use it as an excuse to unwind on your own? Not everyone enjoys being alone, but if your free-time fantasies include cracking open a new book for the first time or preparing a gourmet three-course meal for one, you probably don’t mind having a little alone time every now and then. That’s not a bad thing, and in fact, it may be a product of your zodiac sign.
There’s a distinct difference between being lonely and being alone. Loneliness occurs when you have no one to hang out with while being alone is something we tend to choose to do for ourselves when we’re tired, overworked, drained, or burnt out. Though no one likes being lonely, there are four zodiac signs who need a break from people every once in a while, so they can come back feeling refreshed and ready to socialize. If this sounds like you, you may be one of the signs who values alone time the most. So the next time your squad gives you flack for spending a night in, you can blame it on your birth chart — if you’re one of these four signs, that is.