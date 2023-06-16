Whether you’re posting a sweet ode to your BFF on their birthday, or just want to show your other half how much you appreciate them, you’re probably always looking for a reason to brag about your friends on social media. But it can be hard to explain just how much your besties mean to you, so if your friendship often leaves you at a loss for words, you can always fall back on these best friend movie quotes to use as Instagram captions.

You’ll never pass up on opportunity to hype up your friends, and what better way to honor them than with a post on IG? In all seriousness, though, it’s easy to forget just how much our friends mean to us, especially when we have things like work, situationships, and life in general weighing us down. It’s nice to celebrate your besties every once in a while, especially if you haven’t told them you love them in a minute. There are countless things you can do to make your best friend feel appreciated, starting with an Instagram post dedicated to your ride or die. And to really make sure your post puts a smile on their face, try using one of these 15 movie quotes about best friends to show your counterpart how much you value them.

“She’s my friend because we both know what it’s like to have people be jealous of us.” — Cher Horowitz, Clueless For the Dionne to your Cher.

“We made a deal ages ago. Men, babies, it doesn’t matter — we’re soulmates.” — Samantha Jones, Sex and the City 2 Samantha was always the wise one.

"Louise, no matter what happens, I'm glad I came with you." — Thelma Dickinson, Thelma & Louise You don’t have to take a long road trip with your bestie to appreciate this one.

“It’s so nice when you can sit with someone and not have to talk.” — Harry Burns, When Harry Met Sally... That’s real friendship.

“When you’re the best of friends having so much fun together, you’re not even aware you’re such a funny pair.” — Big Mama, The Fox and the Hound This one’s for all the black cat and golden Retriever duos out there.

“There are good ships. And wood ships. And ships that sail the sea. But the best ships are friendships. And may they always be.” — Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar May it always be smooth sailing for you and your squad.

“Only a true friend would be that truly honest.” — Donkey, Shrek Not to tell you how to run your Instagram, but this would be a great caption if your bestie is one of the most honest zodiac signs.

“We’re the three best friends that anybody could have.” — Alan, The Hangover Three best friends are better than two.

“I found out that the secret to life is friends. Best friends.” — Ninny Threadgoode, Fried Green Tomatoes So true.

“Every minute spent in your company becomes the new greatest minute of my life.” — Rhino, Bolt I’m not crying, there’s just something in my eye.

“They say nothing lasts forever; dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style.” — Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City Using a Carrie Bradshaw quote as an IG caption never goes out of style, either.

"I just wanna go to the rooftops and scream, 'I love my best friend, Evan!'" — Seth, Superbad Even if your BFF’s name isn’t Evan, this quote is sure to prove to your followers just how much you love your partner in crime.

“Friendship isn’t about being inseparable, but about being separated and knowing nothing will change.” — Ted Distance has nothing on your friendship.

“I don’t care if you like us, ‘cause we don’t like you.” — Romy White, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion You can’t be everyone’s friend, but you and your bestie will always have each other’s backs, and that’s all that matters.