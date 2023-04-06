Need A Brunch Buddy? Ask Any Of These 3 Zodiac Signs

For many people, grabbing brunch with friends is the best part of their weekend. And who can blame them? Bottomless drinks, all-you-can-eat buffets, and you get to sleep in without missing breakfast — it has all the makings of a perfect meal. If this sounds like you, your love for brunch could have something to do with your zodiac sign. So if you’re the one that’s always making boozy luncheon plans in your bestie group chat, you might want to check if you’re one of the three signs that loves brunch the most.

Got any brunch plans this weekend? If not, you can always call up one of these signs to grab some last-minute mimosas. According to astrologer Ms. Charlotte, the biggest brunch stans of the zodiac include a mix of the most social, plentiful, and maternal signs, which means you’ll be able to assemble a pretty unique squad of friends for your next brunch outing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) If you’re looking for a brunch buddy, never hesitate to reach out to your Taurus friends. According to Ms. Charlotte, Taureans love to brunch because the sign is ruled by “both Venus, the goddess of love, and Ceres, the goddess of the harvest.” Per the astrologer, Taurus is a “sign of plenty,” which means any opportunity to let loose with some booze before 1 p.m. is an ideal morning for the earth sign.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) As the sign of domesticity, Cancers love to share a home-cooked meal with their loved ones — it’s what makes them such good hosts, after all. But that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy venturing out for their meals, too. According to Ms. Charlotte, meeting up with friends for brunch always excites a Cancer because “it gets them out of the house without having to deal with the anxiety of a late night out.” They also love to “get to bed early and sleep in late,” making brunch the perfect event for these “adorable homebodies,” per the astrologer.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leos are known for being social butterflies, so any excuse to meet up with friends is a can’t-miss event for this fire sign. “Leo are not fully awake until midday when their planetary ruler, the sun, is at the highest point in the sky,” says Ms. Charlotte. “The reason why is because they can party all the way through the evening right through the wee early hours of the morning. So when they wake up they need a good heavy feed and some Bloody Maries to give them enough fuel to recover and do it all over again!”

Source:

Ms. Charlotte, astrologer