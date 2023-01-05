The January Full Wolf Moon Will Hit These 4 Zodiac Signs Extra Hard

The year is already off to a boisterous start with its first major lunation arriving amid the chaotic Mercury and Mars retrogrades. This cosmic twist is making this lunation extra delicate when it comes to our emotions, and it’ll hit a few of us extra hard, adding layers of confusion. If you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the January 2023 full Wolf moon, that can look like feeling emotionally drained or not knowing what you want.

In astrology, full moons are more than the finale of the lunar cycle. They represent finalization, endings, and release. With the full moon stationing in intuitive Cancer, it bestows supportive and nurturing energy — especially for those signs who will feel most impacted by the lunar chaos. Cancer highlights compassion, our emotions, and our psychic abilities. With retrograde in full effect, those who are most influenced by this lunation may experience glimpses from the past, including suppressed emotions, past issues resurfacing — and yes, even exes.

“Because of its opposition with a retrograde Mercury, you might also notice the tides turning in a few conversations,” Erin River Sunday, astrologer for Birthdate Co. tells Bustle. “It’s important to speak up for yourself, especially around themes of safety and security, but know that this story is still unfolding.”

It can be easy to become overwhelmed with all the turbulent energy in the air, especially if you’re one of the few who will feel the brunt of this lunation. Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the January 2023 full Wolf moon.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle With the full moon moving into your house of family and ancestry, Sunday says that this lunation could help you focus on what’s coming next on the home front. Are you moving, redecorating, or adding an addition to your family soon? The Cancer energy is forcing all of these questions, and they might feel hard-hitting. “Because their ruling planet is still retrograde, there’s likely to be frustration around work-life balance. It’s not yet time to move forward, but to process,” explains Sunday.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This lunation is happening in your home sign, and Sunday says for that reason, it’s about to get extra emotional for you. (Tissue, anyone?) Have you been feeling stagnant or out of sorts? The full moon is asking you to leave behind anything that doesn’t make you feel authentic. “One-on-one relationships are coming into focus, and especially how your needs are (or are not) being met within them,” Sunday says. “Release is important for a future fresh start.”

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle All eyes are on you, Libra, and the pressure is on. How you relate to and connect with the public via your career is the main theme of this full moon. Sunday explains that this lunation will “highlight all things career and how your work influences your home life and vice versa.” What are some of the bad habits that have disrupted your work flow? “It’s a nice moment to witness how your past has informed your career trajectory, and release any old storylines about what you’re supposed to become,” Sunday explains.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The full moon is impacting your close one-on-one relationships, Capricorn, so being mindful and patient is key. Be cautious of your communication with your special someone, especially since Mercury retrograde is in full effect. Take extra care of your partnerships and delegate quality time when you’re off the clock. “Vulnerable conversations about giving and receiving in love will be fruitful.”

Erin River Sunday, astrologer