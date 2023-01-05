The January Full Wolf Moon Will Hit These 4 Zodiac Signs Extra Hard

The year is already off to a boisterous start with its first major lunation arriving amid the chaotic Mercury and Mars retrogrades. This cosmic twist is making this lunation extra delicate when it comes to our emotions, and it’ll hit a few of us extra hard, adding layers of confusion. If you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the January 2023 full Wolf moon, that can look like feeling emotionally drained or not knowing what you want.
In astrology, full moons are more than the finale of the lunar cycle. They represent finalization, endings, and release. With the full moon stationing in intuitive Cancer, it bestows supportive and nurturing energy — especially for those signs who will feel most impacted by the lunar chaos. Cancer highlights compassion, our emotions, and our psychic abilities. With retrograde in full effect, those who are most influenced by this lunation may experience glimpses from the past, including suppressed emotions, past issues resurfacing — and yes, even exes.
“Because of its opposition with a retrograde Mercury, you might also notice the tides turning in a few conversations,” Erin River Sunday, astrologer for Birthdate Co. tells Bustle. “It’s important to speak up for yourself, especially around themes of safety and security, but know that this story is still unfolding.”
It can be easy to become overwhelmed with all the turbulent energy in the air, especially if you’re one of the few who will feel the brunt of this lunation. Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the January 2023 full Wolf moon.