4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Get Back Together With Their Ex

Some people like to see a breakup as a clean break, never even considering getting back into a relationship with a person after something has gone wrong. Others, however, are more forgiving. Getting back together with an ex is complicated, to say the least, but for certain zodiac signs, it might just come naturally due to their personalities.

"While it's one thing to hold a torch for your ex, it's another thing to be willing to get back with an ex after a breakup," astrologer Cindy Mckean previously told Bustle. "While some zodiac signs move on, a few are willing to give chance after chance."

Whether it's because certain sun signs might truly fall in love only once, are committed to the idea of romance, or are particularly forgiving, they all end up more inclined towards reuniting with a former loved one than others.

Though the four fixed signs might be the usual suspects for getting back with their exes, since they're "about keeping the status quo and they generally don't like change," per Mckean, things are a bit more complicated than they seem. Here are the four zodiac signs most likely to get back with their ex, according to astrologers.

1 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) skynesher/E+/Getty Images Cancer isn't about the chase. But they are about keeping their loved ones close to them once they're close. "When a Cancer commits, they're in it for keeps," Mckean previously told Bustle. "They are very careful about who they let past their hard shell, but once you're in their heart, you own it. Cancers are also very nostalgic and enjoy making memories to look back on." For these reasons, a Cancer is more likely to give their ex a second chance. Just don't take them for granted.

2 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Virgo zodiac signs are likely to get back together with an ex. While Virgos may not be known for their romantic charm, they are definitely dedicated to the ones they love. And if they see an opportunity to get back into a relationship with someone they once held close, chances are they'll go for it. "Virgos are creatures of habit," Mckean previously told Bustle. "As earth signs, they are efficient, economic, and practical. Because of that, they [might] only love once in their lives. If you've been involved with a Virgo that's long ago fell in love with you, they'll ... have you back." Getting back into this routine will make a Virgo feel comfortable. And they'll likely return the same level of commitment as before.

3 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) RECVISUAL/E+/Getty Images Getting back with a partner they still love helps Libras feel like they've gotten their romantic equilibrium back. Plus, for a Libra, there's never really love lost. "Libras have a policy of never ending relationships, be it a friendship, partnership, business venture, or lover," Mckean previously told Bustle. "That doesn't mean they won't break up, it means that they won't shut you out of their lives.” Not holding grudges in the first place makes the "Hey, have you thought about getting back together?" conversation so much easier.

4 Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images For Pisces, part of the nature of being the last sign of the zodiac is having a universal perspective on life and love. This means that even a breakup is only a blip on the radar to them sometimes, a natural occurrence on a bigger life path. "To a Pisces, a break up is sometimes looked at as a temporary spell – it's those rose-colored glasses that prevent them from seeing harsh reality," Mckean previously told Bustle. "If you try to get back together with them, you may feel surprised at their quiet confidence that they knew all along that you'd be back. Whatever your reason for leaving them, they'll see [it] as something in the past." A Pisces is ready to move on and make new memories. If you find yourself back with them, count yourself lucky.

Source:

Cindy Mckean, astrologer

