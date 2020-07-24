3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Love Audio Porn

Watching people get it on can sometimes help get you off. But other times, bad acting, weird camera angles, and the fact that no one looks like you or anyone you know can make it hard to get into. If you're looking for something a little more immersive and stimulating than visual porn, audio erotica may be just the thing for you. If you're a Gemini, Aquarius, or Pisces, it's really worth a try as these three zodiac signs are most likely to love audio erotica.

"One of audio erotica’s primary functions is to appeal to the body’s most important, and often neglected, sex organ: the brain," Mia Sabat, sex therapist at Emjoy, a sexual wellbeing audio app, tells Bustle. "While most forms of pornography focus on visual elements of sexual encounters, and may not to be everyone’s taste, audio erotica is brought to life by the power of imagination."

According to Sabat, audio erotica can help to spice up your love life by developing your desires and fantasies. When you're listening to a story that's been vividly crafted, your imagination can help bring you into that world. You'll become part of it, and not just be an observer.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) This Mercury-ruled air sign needs mental stimulation to get turned on. For Gemini, sometimes just thinking or talking about sex can be much more exciting than the actual act itself. Because of that, audio erotica is perfect. It can even be more fun with a partner. According to Sabat, "Listening to it can help each individual focus on their partner’s body and pleasure, while further stimulating their mind as they act out the story that is being told."

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Aquarius is another air sign that likes intellectual stimulation, and you need to seduce their mind to get them in bed. This is a sign that typically prefers erotic literature to visual porn. According to Sababt, both erotic lit and audio erotica are forms of pornography that "encourage our minds to be the first part of feeling the stimulation, while the rest of our bodies gently follow suit without pressure or time constraints." Aquarius tend to do things in their own way and hate feeling restricted. Audio erotica can provide them with the freedom to explore their imagination.