A lot of people watch porn if they want to add excitement to their solo (or partnered) sex lives. But not all arousal aids are visual. Written erotica used to be the main alternative to videos, but now, there's a another option: audio erotica. Several audio erotica apps and sites now let you listen to erotic stories whenever and wherever you want. The advantage to this is that it requires no balancing your computer on your lap, scrolling down, or reading. Your whole body is free to do its thing.

"Audio erotica is amazing for auditory learners and is especially important for people with visual impairment," sex educator Anne Hodder-Shipp, tells Bustle. "There's so much focus on visual stimulation when it comes to porn and erotica, but our hearing plays an important role in desire and sexual response! Anyone who enjoys listening to podcasts or audio books, or gets turned on by their partner's voice or sounds during sex, might really connect with audio erotica, and there's no hurt in trying it out to see for yourself. The more we explore what does (and doesn't) turn us on, the more aware we'll be of our own desires and, in turn, the better sex we'll have!"

Here are some audio erotica sites, apps, and podcasts to check out if you're craving auditory stimulation.

2. Dipsea Andrew Zaeh for Bustle This audio erotica app helps you find the perfect story for each occasion and theme. You can select when you're listening ("in bed," "with your partner," "before a date," etc.) and what you want to get out of it ("get inspired for later," "treat yourself"), and it will show you different options that match what you're looking for. It also aims to provide feminist, sex-positive listening material, depicting relationships that are "fun, safe, and full of enthusiastic consent," according to its website.

3. Vibease Chat Andrew Zaeh for Bustle This app not only provides over 500 audio erotica stories but also lets you and your partner engage in NSFW chats and even allows your partner to control your sex toys remotely. Vibease also creates a vibrator that buzzes in sync with the audiobooks, though you can also control it yourself if you prefer!

4. The Orgasm Sound Library Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Ever wonder what other people sound like when they orgasm? Or just wanted to hear it for your own pleasure? The Orgasm Sound Library will fulfill both needs with snippets of sound recorded by people during their moments of bliss.

5. Sounds Of Pleasure Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Along a similar vein, this Tumblr collects recordings people submit of their own sex and masturbation sessions. You'll find lots of orgasms here, but you'll also hear the entire journey. It also features recordings of people describing their sexual fantasies, if you prefer a more vivid description.

6. R/Gonewildaudio Andrew Zaeh for Bustle In this subreddit, users share audio clips of people enacting various sexual fantasies, so you get both the juicy plots and the sounds of it all happening. People share descriptions of each scenario in their posts, so it's easy to find one that turns you on.

7. For Adults Only | Sexy Hot Stories Erotic From The Street Andrew Zaeh for Bustle This podcast features eventful erotic stories with both arousing descriptions and colorful themes like "playful and punishable" and "the taste of France." Though the clips are short, the library is extensive, so you won't get bored.

8. Riveting Stories Andrew Zaeh for Bustle This podcast is no longer active, but you can still listen to it online. With stories like "Sex With the Mail Lady" and "The Forbidden Office Affair" read by host Toni Payne, everyone can find something that piques their interest.