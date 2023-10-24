Being the older sister is way more than just a coincidence of birth order. Between looking after your younger siblings, hitting certain milestones first, and setting a good example, eldest daughters tend to take on a lot of responsibility from the start.

Older sisters might also have a reputation amongst their families for being pushy and domineering, while also being selfless and full of wisdom. That said, you don’t have to be the firstborn to have these qualities. You can also give off major older sister energy if you have one of these four zodiac signs in your birth chart, regardless of whether you come from a long line of sisters or are an only child.

As the eldest daughter, it’s nearly impossible to think about your siblings without worrying about them. Are they making good choices? Are they taking care of themselves? Where did they sleep last night? But if you have one of these placements, you likely feel this way about everyone in your life, not just your relatives. That’s because the signs with the most older sister energy care for their loved ones much like how an older sister cares for her sibs.

Of course, no big sis is perfect, and neither are these signs. Firstborns tend to have the same know-it-all attitudes and frustratingly short fuses that often isolate them from the rest of the group (looking at you, Kourt). But in the end, they’ll do anything to protect their friends, family, and partners, because that’s just what older sisters do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a headstrong bull, Taureans think they know what’s best for everyone — remind you of someone? Not to mention, stability and comfort are two of Taurus’ biggest priorities, and if there’s one person who’s constantly worrying about your safety and security, it’s your big sis. So if your Taurean friend asks you to share your location, do them a favor and drop a pin.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cancers are considered to be the matriarch of the zodiac for their kind and caring dispositions, so it should come as no surprise to see the water sign on this list. They’re natural caregivers who never hesitate to extend a helping hand, and their empathetic personalities cause them to take on your pain as if it’s their own. Sure, their vibes are a little more motherly than sisterly, but they’ll treat you like a member of the family regardless, and older sister energy is sometimes about stepping up to parent your siblings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpios have an undying loyalty that only a sibling can understand. No matter how many volatile screaming matches and Kardashian-esque blowouts you get into, the water sign will always have your back. Just be careful not to get on their bad side, otherwise, they’ll verbally sting you with their poison-filled tongues. Sisters — you gotta love ‘em.