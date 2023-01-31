Like singing, painting, or coding, cooking is a skill that anyone can learn and eventually master. But knowing how to cook and actually being a good cook are two totally different things and how likely you are to be a good cook can be influenced by your birth date or sun sign. As astrologer Theresa Reed tells Bustle, the best cooks in the zodiac have two very key traits in common.

“It all comes down to a love of food and service,” Reed says. “The zodiac signs that make the best cooks enjoy great food but also love serving people. Nothing brings them more joy than watching the people they love slurping down their latest concoction.”

To take things even further, the zodiac’s best cooks tend to have an emotional connection to food and the people they’re serving. In other words, they don’t just cook for the sake of doing it. There are feelings and intentions behind their actions, which is why earth and water signs tend to make the best cooks in general.

Of course, so many different factors can influence whether or not someone will be a good cook. But according to Reed, the following three zodiac signs make the best cooks because they have both a love for good-tasting dishes and giving acts of service to the people in their life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) One thing that really brings a Taurus joy is indulging in delicious food of all kinds. According to Reed, bulls love to eat just as much as they love to feed others. “If you're attending a shindig at their home, rest assured you'll be treated to the best of everything: fine wines, exotic appetizers, stunning main courses, and of course, dessert,” she says. “You'll never go hungry around a Taurus. After all, James Beard was a Taurus who’s known for his amazing cooking.” In case you didn’t know, there’s a prestigious award created to honor his legacy and bring recognition to American chefs and restaurants.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) If you’re familiar with astrology at all, it should come as no surprise to see Cancer make the list of best cooks. In fact, Reed says many of them typically get involved in the kitchen at an early age. Their sign is associated with “domestic affairs,” and Cancers find joy in creating a warm and comfortable home for their loved ones. For Cancer signs, one way they show love is through food. “The late great Anthony Bourdain was a Cancer, and he embodied all the best qualities of Cancer: kindness, generosity, and hospitality,” Reed says. “He was an amazing and highly skilled chef. To him, food was personal.” This is the same way many Cancer signs view food as well.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) In the case of Virgo, these earth signs tend to be skilled in the kitchen because they’re known for being perfectionists. They have high standards for pretty much everything, including themselves, so you can bet they’ll get every single dish just right. According to Reed, they’re also highly organized and detail-oriented so they’re able to follow complex recipes with ease. “Many times, they'll even find a way to make a recipe better,” she says. “Of all the signs, Virgos are most likely to have a fully equipped kitchen with every gadget imaginable. Joe Bastianich of Master Chef fame is a Virgo. He demands excellence on the show and also in his restaurants.”

Theresa Reed, astrologer and author of Twist Your Fate: Manifest Success with Astrology and Tarot