Here’s Why These 4 Zodiac Signs Would Make The Best Lawyers

Everyone knows that one person in their friend group who can spend hours debating the smallest of things. Maybe it’s because they love to play devil’s advocate, or maybe it’s their zodiac sign that makes them willing to go to bat for what they believe in — no matter the cost. It’s qualities like this that make for a great attorney, but there’s more to being a lawyer than being able to hold your own in a debate. The best lawyers are also extremely detail-oriented, committed to the case, and refuse to surrender, and according to astrologers Catherine Gerdes and Ms. Charlotte, these four astrological signs have what it takes to excel in this sort of high-stakes position.

Intuitive, dedicated, organized, and fair — these are just some of the words that can be used to describe a good lawyer. They can also be used to describe a number of signs in the zodiac, and it’s likely not a coincidence. If a lawyer has an objective sign, like Virgo, in their chart, chances are they will bring their objectivity to their work as well. Though it’s probably not the best idea to pick an attorney solely based on their zodiac, this list might give some insight into what it takes to be a good lawyer, and what to look for should you need one.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) If you know a Capricorn, you know they have a competitive spirit and are driven by success. Because they have the “hunger to win against an opponent” and tenacity that could “set them up well in a legal career,” Gerdes believes Capricorns make for the best lawyers. “Once they have a goal in mind, they tend to run after it full-force,” says Gerdes.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) If Virgos are known for anything, it’s being meticulous, organized, and disciplined, and according to Gerdes, it’s traits like these that make Virgos especially strong attorneys. “[Virgos] are known for their intelligence and tend to set a high bar for themselves,” says Gerdes. “They are known as the perfectionists of the zodiac, but this produces incredible results for them.” The astrologer also points out Virgos’ sensitive and caring nature may lead to a “desire to serve” that would “lend itself well to their clients.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) It’s not a coincidence that Libra, whose symbol is the scales of justice, makes an appearance on this list. Ms. Charlotte calls Libra the sign of “diplomacy and fairness,” and their ability to weigh the evidence equally gives them an advantage over the rest. “The duality of their natures makes them experts at debate; they can argue for either side,” says the astrologer.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Intuition is a quality that Scorpios have in spades. Ms. Charlotte shares that if you have a Scorpio for a lawyer, you can expect them to harness this trait by reading between the lines and catching people in their lies. Plus, she posits that a Scorpio’s willingness to get their hands dirty and defend vulnerable people makes them a formidable opponent in court.

Sources:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer

Ms. Charlotte, astrologer