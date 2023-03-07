Here’s Why These 4 Zodiac Signs Would Make The Best Lawyers

Everyone knows that one person in their friend group who can spend hours debating the smallest of things. Maybe it’s because they love to play devil’s advocate, or maybe it’s their zodiac sign that makes them willing to go to bat for what they believe in — no matter the cost. It’s qualities like this that make for a great attorney, but there’s more to being a lawyer than being able to hold your own in a debate. The best lawyers are also extremely detail-oriented, committed to the case, and refuse to surrender, and according to astrologers Catherine Gerdes and Ms. Charlotte, these four astrological signs have what it takes to excel in this sort of high-stakes position.
Intuitive, dedicated, organized, and fair — these are just some of the words that can be used to describe a good lawyer. They can also be used to describe a number of signs in the zodiac, and it’s likely not a coincidence. If a lawyer has an objective sign, like Virgo, in their chart, chances are they will bring their objectivity to their work as well. Though it’s probably not the best idea to pick an attorney solely based on their zodiac, this list might give some insight into what it takes to be a good lawyer, and what to look for should you need one.