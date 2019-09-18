It's that time of the year again: Halloween is creeping up to us, which means it's time to start thinking about costumes, treats, and, of course, parties. Besides, what better way to enjoy costumes and treats than to throw a Halloween party? But this doesn't mean you need to spend a ton of cash on holiday decor. Thanks to this list of cheap Halloween party decorations, you can get festive without breaking the bank.

After all, it's crucial to budget for all aspects of Halloween. There's a lot that goes into celebrating the holiday, let alone making the most of the season. Personally, I've already been daydreaming about homemade Halloween treats and group costume ideas, and I know I can't be the only one.

The key to saving money on Halloween decor is to think simple. I mean, it would obviously be amazing to transform your home or apartment into an actual haunted house. Yet, doing so requires a lot of time, money, and storage. Oh, and did I mention money?

Fortunately, buying inexpensive Halloween decor doesn't mean you need to compromise flair or fun. With these 13 budget-friendly party decorations, you can adorn your space in an eerily affordable way.

1. More Boos Please Wine Label

Hey, wine-drinking ghouls. You absolutely need this scary cute wine label by iCustomWine on Etsy. Seriously, it doesn't matter if you prefer fine wine or three buck chuck from Trader Joe's. Your Halloween table wouldn't be complete without a seasonal drink pun.

As an added bonus, the label is currently on sale for one whole dollar. Score.

2. Halloween Tassel Garland

There's just something so festive about paper tassels. And thanks to CM Craft Studio on Etsy, you can decorate your home with a full garland of them. The best part? You can choose from a pre-assembled, ready-to-hang garland or a DIY kit. The latter includes pre-cut tassel sheets that require assembly, doubling as an awesome party activity.

3. Halloween Cupcake Liners

If you don't want to hang up decor, make cupcakes and serve 'em in paper Halloween liners. You can even use them for other menu items like appetizers and finger foods. By using holiday cupcake liners, you can "decorate" your party without having to hang anything up.

4. Silver Moon Balloon

Let's be real: Is it even an actual party if there aren't any balloons? This Halloween, make your party sparkle and shine with this stunning moon balloon from partyHAUS on Etsy. A room full of these babies would look amazing, but to be honest, even just one glistening moon balloon would look amazing.

5. Orange Velvet Pumpkin

While there's nothing like a real pumpkin, this beautiful orange velvet pumpkin by Your Heart's Content is hard to pass up. Not only will it last well beyond your party, but it would look gorgeous in all types of settings and homes.

If orange isn't your thing, you're in luck. Your Heart's Content makes velvet pumpkins in a variety of colors, including olive green, emerald, and red.

6. Stuffed Candy Corn Decor

If you prefer more rustic Halloween vibes, snag a stuffed candy corn (or three) from Etsy seller Simply Rustic by Janet. It's one of those things that you never knew you needed. They'd look super cute in a bowl or styled with pine cones, straw, and mini faux pumpkins.

7. Demon Definition Printable

Alright, minimalist party hosts, this one is for you. Thanks to this simple printable by Winston Designs XO, you can get spooky with a click of a button. If your Halloween style revolves around horror, gore, and all things supernatural, you'll definitely appreciate this digital download.

8. Drink Up Witches Decal

Here's another cheap Halloween decoration for you wine lovers. Starting at two bucks and change, you can transform wine glasses, pitchers, and more into festive drinking vessels. To top things off, you can choose from seven different colors, including silver and purple glitter.

9. BOO Script Balloon

If there's only one Halloween decor that you buy this year, make it this. From the unique shape to the simple yet sweet font, this "boo" balloon by Caveman Party Supplies is totally gram-worthy. Pair it with a festive garland (or that moon balloon) and you're all set.

10. Bat Halloween Decal

Vinyl window decals are awesome when you want to decorate a small space. After all, they literally use up zero room, so you really can't go wrong. These bat window decals, made by Etsy seller Gifted Thimble, are available in a set of eight.

11. Trick or Treat Digital Instant Download

For another last-minute Halloween decor, print this "Trick or Treat" download by DnADesigned. The file costs less than three bucks and fits perfectly on a standard piece of paper. Simply toss it in a frame, hang it up, and party.

12. Haunted House Cake Topper

Like cupcake liners, cake toppers are perfect for decorating the food you're planning to serve anyway. This haunted house cake topper, for example, will instantly add a spooky vibe to your menu. Made by Joyous Reflection on Etsy, this black glitter card stock topper works well on not only cakes, but pies and casseroles too.

13. Bloody Hand Print Table Cover

Last but not least, we can't forget the bloody Halloween decoration. This hand print table cover from Favor Box Boutique on Etsy is ideal if you're hosting a super creepy, horror-inspired Halloween party. Finish off the look with a set of homemade "brain" cupcakes.