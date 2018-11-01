The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now concluded their first royal trip to Australasia. While the first signs of her maternity wardrobe have impressed the fashion set, it's Meghan Markle's hairstyles on her Australian tour which have caught my attention, as well as her makeup choices. A longtime fan of the messy bun, we saw plenty of chic up-dos as well as loose waves, glossy curls, and half-up, half-down styles.

During their tour, Harry and Meghan have been to Sydney on a number of occasions, as well as Melbourne, Fiji, Tonga, and Rotorua and Wellington in New Zealand. During their time abroad, Meghan wore a number of designers such as Stella McCartney, Givenchy, Burberry, and Oscar de la Renta. Her hair and beauty looks were equally impressive, with reports suggesting the former were created by London's legendary hairdresser George Northwood.

So what does Meghan like to use on her hair? Old interviews from Birchbox and Beauty Banter have recently resurfaced to reveal she enjoys using three bestselling hair styling products. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable," she said of the Wella Oil Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil, while she apparently loved using the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray while on the set of Suits, and conditions her hair with Kerastase's Nutritive Masquintense For Thick Hair.

So onto the styles themselves: Meghan showcased an array of looks including sleek ponytails, cute half-up, half-down buns and super glossy curls. She even incorporated a number of hair accessories, including real flowers and fascinators for more formal occasions. Take a look at the 10 most notable looks here.

1 The Messy Chic Bun Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan's classic favourite messy bun made an appearance a number of times over her trip, and she closed out the trip with this style, according to Vogue. She always nails the look, leaving a little hair out at the front.

2 The Casual Ponytail Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There were a couple of events where Meghan let her bun down into a loose ponytail, like this event in Auckland on day 15 of the tour, which was practical and cool.

3 The Half-Up, Half-Down Shutterstock Can't decide between an up-do or leaving your hair loose? Do a Meghan and go half way, like she did on a visit to MacArthur Girls School in Sydney.

4 The Sleek Headwear Shutterstock One of my favourite looks from Meghan was this gorgeous button-down black dress by Emilia Wickstead, which she paired with a detailed fascinator by Philip Treacy, and loose waves at the ANZAC memorial opening in Sydney.

5 The Floral Look Matt Baron/Shutterstock One way to make an up-do that little bit better? Add in a cute accessory. These beautiful real white and yellow flowers are the ultimate addition, and were perfect with her Figue dress which she wore on a visit to the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji.

6 The Sleek Down Look Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Meghan took a step back from her preferred waves and kept her lengths sleek, with slight curls at the ends, when she arrived in Tonga wearing Self-Portrait.

7 The Beachy Waves Shutterstock Keeping it simple with a middle parting and textured waves, Meghan's waves took centre stage during her final day in Fiji.

8 The Tight Ponytail Tim Rooke/Shutterstock While The Duchess usually keeps things loose with her up-dos, she opted for a pulled-back, tighter ponytail during her departure from Tonga back to Sydney.

9 The Half-up Mini Bun Matt Baron/Shutterstock Probably my favourite look from the bunch, this cute half-up, half-down bun which Meghan wore to the Invictus Games is perfect for all occasions.