10 Hairstyles Meghan Markle Wore During The Royal Tour Of Australasia
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now concluded their first royal trip to Australasia. While the first signs of her maternity wardrobe have impressed the fashion set, it's Meghan Markle's hairstyles on her Australian tour which have caught my attention, as well as her makeup choices. A longtime fan of the messy bun, we saw plenty of chic up-dos as well as loose waves, glossy curls, and half-up, half-down styles.
During their tour, Harry and Meghan have been to Sydney on a number of occasions, as well as Melbourne, Fiji, Tonga, and Rotorua and Wellington in New Zealand. During their time abroad, Meghan wore a number of designers such as Stella McCartney, Givenchy, Burberry, and Oscar de la Renta. Her hair and beauty looks were equally impressive, with reports suggesting the former were created by London's legendary hairdresser George Northwood.
So what does Meghan like to use on her hair? Old interviews from Birchbox and Beauty Banter have recently resurfaced to reveal she enjoys using three bestselling hair styling products. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable," she said of the Wella Oil Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil, while she apparently loved using the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray while on the set of Suits, and conditions her hair with Kerastase's Nutritive Masquintense For Thick Hair.
So onto the styles themselves: Meghan showcased an array of looks including sleek ponytails, cute half-up, half-down buns and super glossy curls. She even incorporated a number of hair accessories, including real flowers and fascinators for more formal occasions. Take a look at the 10 most notable looks here.
1The Messy Chic Bun
Meghan's classic favourite messy bun made an appearance a number of times over her trip, and she closed out the trip with this style, according to Vogue. She always nails the look, leaving a little hair out at the front.
2The Casual Ponytail
There were a couple of events where Meghan let her bun down into a loose ponytail, like this event in Auckland on day 15 of the tour, which was practical and cool.
3The Half-Up, Half-Down
Can't decide between an up-do or leaving your hair loose? Do a Meghan and go half way, like she did on a visit to MacArthur Girls School in Sydney.
4The Sleek Headwear
One of my favourite looks from Meghan was this gorgeous button-down black dress by Emilia Wickstead, which she paired with a detailed fascinator by Philip Treacy, and loose waves at the ANZAC memorial opening in Sydney.
5The Floral Look
One way to make an up-do that little bit better? Add in a cute accessory. These beautiful real white and yellow flowers are the ultimate addition, and were perfect with her Figue dress which she wore on a visit to the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji.
6The Sleek Down Look
Meghan took a step back from her preferred waves and kept her lengths sleek, with slight curls at the ends, when she arrived in Tonga wearing Self-Portrait.
7The Beachy Waves
Keeping it simple with a middle parting and textured waves, Meghan's waves took centre stage during her final day in Fiji.
8The Tight Ponytail
While The Duchess usually keeps things loose with her up-dos, she opted for a pulled-back, tighter ponytail during her departure from Tonga back to Sydney.
9The Half-up Mini Bun
Probably my favourite look from the bunch, this cute half-up, half-down bun which Meghan wore to the Invictus Games is perfect for all occasions.
10The Glossy Curls
While we all love The Duchess of Sussex's subtle beachy waves, these sophisticated glossy curls are also ultra pretty. She wore the look to the Auckland War Memorial Museum and looks positively glowing.