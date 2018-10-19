10 Halloween Episodes That Genuinely Terrified You As A Kid

Spooky season is officially in full swing, and there's no doubt that Halloween is one of the best holidays. But especially for kids, Halloween is very serious business. Between deciding which of your favorite cartoon characters would be the costume that most impresses all of your friends, the pizza parties at school, and all the candy you'd collect while trick-or-treating, it was a thrilling time of year. And as if all of that wasn’t enough, there was the long list of Halloween TV episodes that added to the excitement leading up to the big day.

There are the classic specials that come on every year, like It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. But then there are the special Halloween episodes of your favorite shows, which were what I would look forward to the most when I was a youngin'. And while plenty of kids shows prefer to keep their Halloween episodes lighthearted and comedic, there are others that wholly embrace the horror and gore that come along with the theme.

There are some unforgettable Halloween episodes that left us '90s kids completely petrified, and honestly a little scarred for life. These episode are so genuinely scary, uou may even still gets chills re-watching some of them.

1 'That's So Raven' Giphy "Don't Have A Cow" — Season 2, Episode 2 Raven and Chelsea make it their mission to get an invite to their archenemy Alana’s Halloween party. They mess around with an old magic spell book, but one mistake leads to Raven and Chelsea turning into cows. And remember the hysteria about mad cow disease in the early 2000s? Yeah, I was shook.

2 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' Degrassi - The Official Channel on YouTube “Degrassi of the Dead” — Season 7 special During season 7, the Degrassi crew put together a four-part series of some short, but truly horrifying clips to celebrate Halloween.

3 'The Proud Family' Disney Channel “A Hero For Halloween” — Season 2, Episode 2 After a failed Halloween night, Penny takes a bite of some of her dad’s new Proud Scary Snacks, and to her surprise they give her super powers — powers that she has to use to thwart off a grumpy old ghost that’s haunting her family’s house.

4 'The Simpsons' Giphy "Tree House of Horror V" — Season 6, Episode 6 In the beginning of this episode, Marge gives viewers a warning about how scary it will be and says that it's probably a good idea that kids don't watch. I should have listened. Homer's The Shining-esque murder spree is a deeply disturbing start to this particularly twisted installment of the "Tree House of Horror" series.

5 'Courage The Cowardly Dog' Giphy “The Mask” — Season 4, Episode 7 A mysterious, masked woman who hates dogs randomly shows up to your home... and you just so happen to be a dog. Yikes.

6 'Phil Of The Future' Disney Channel "Halloween" — Season 1, Episode 16 Phil and Keely save Halloween by outsmarting Debbie, a cyborg who's got slaves making tons of cupcakes. Sounds innocent, but don't be fooled. Look at her glowing red eyes — nothing but pure evil.

7 'The Scooby-Doo Show' Giphy "The Headless Horseman Of Halloween" — Season 1, Episode 5 Spooky bad guys are the usual for Scooby-Doo and the gang, but this villain definitely stood out from the rest. A man with a pumpkin for a head that he can casually remove at will? Hard pass.

8 'Lizzie McGuire' made 4 kids TV on YouTube "Night of the Day of the Dead" — Season 1, Episode 24 During the middle school's Fright Night, Miranda warns Kate not to disrespect the dead. But of course, she doesn't listen, and some eerie things start to happen, Lizzie becoming a zombie clown being one of them.

9 'Boy Meets World' Giphy "And Then There Was Shawn" — Season 5, Episode 17 Inspired by the movie Scream, this episode is full of blood, cryptic messages, and suspense, as the crew tries to make it out of school alive. Some aren't so lucky...