I know firsthand that where you live can have a big impact on health and happiness, which is why choosing a place to live that makes you feel good is pretty important. Wondering how to decide? It might be as easy as taking a quiz. That's right, there are personality quizzes about where to live that are actually super accurate. What's more, where you live in relation to the state of your wellbeing is so vital that there's actually a term for it. It's called geospatial medicine. According to a study in the journal Health, Science, and Place: "Geospatial medicine provides physicians with a more precise clinical understanding about where patients live, work, and play, and how a patient’s movement and place history can reduce exposure or risks to environmental or social hazards that adversely personal health."

Certain mental and physical health problems can be related to environment. For example, if you have seasonal affective disorder, you're probably not going to like living some place where it's rarely sunny, like London. If you suffer from migraine headaches, a super changeable or foggy climate, like New England or San Francisco, could result in more weather-related migraines, which is not going to add to your happiness. Turning to a tool like an online personality quiz can take all of your personal preferences and recommend a place to live where you'll be both healthy and happy. Want to get started? These personality quizzes about where to live are pretty spot on. And, I'm going to take them all so you can see just how accurate they are.

1 Brainfall Giphy The Brainfall quiz about which U.S. state you should live in based on your preferences is scary accurate. In just eight questions about climate, topography, shopping, eating, and style, Brainfall determined that I should live in California, which is exactly where I moved five years ago. You can take the Brainfall quiz online is less than 10 seconds.

2 Playbuzz Giphy The Playbuzz quiz about where you should live based on your personality uses your answers to find the best city in the world for you. I got Australia. And, while I have never been to Australia, I am totally obsessed with Australian television shows so there just might be something to this quiz. You can take the Playbuzz quiz online, and it's super fast.

3 ProProfs Giphy The ProProfs quiz about where you should live based on your personality got a little more detailed. This quiz asks about everything from whether or not you like sports to your preference for getting around the city. I got Los Angeles, which is where I live. For me, this was 100 percent spot on. You can take the ProProfs quiz online faster than you can say Hollywood.

4 Quizony Giphy The Quizony test about where to live based on your personality is a little longer than the others quizzes. It asks pretty detailed questions about everything from your preferred alarm clock (my phone all day), to what you like to do on a first date to your political affiliation, which is pretty important. Again, this one was 100 percent accurate and determined that I should live in California. You can take the Quizony test online in about 90 seconds.

5 Matador Network Giphy The Matador Network quiz about the best place to live based on your personality is the least accurate one so far. This quiz makes you choose a sport (I don't like sports), and while it still put me in California, it determined I should live in San Francisco. Not true. I am probably one of the only people in the world who doesn't love SF, and I never want to live there. If you want to see if it's more accurate for you. you can take the Matador Network quiz in about 30 seconds.

6 TIME Magazine Giphy OK, scratch what I said before. The TIME magazine quiz about where to live based on your personality was 100 percent inaccurate for me. Based on this quiz I should live in North Carolina; that's pretty unlikely to happen. See if you have better luck. Take the TIME quiz in 10 seconds flat.

7 Kaplan Giphy The Kaplan quiz about where to live based on your personality also concluded that Los Angeles is the place for me. Seriously, come to L.A. Nothing is weird because everything is weird, and sometimes you see Lauren Graham while grocery shopping in Los Feliz or Lady Gaga when you're grabbing coffee in Malibu. Curious about your results? You can take the Kaplan quiz online in about a minute.

8 MagiQuiz Giphy The MagiQuiz about where to live based on your personality also thinks I should live in North Carolina. Maybe I'll consider looking into it when I'm ready to enter the Golden Girls phase of my life and I decide it's time to live in a row of affordable tiny houses with my besties. You can take the MagiQuiz online faster than you can say Betty White.

9 My Real Personality City Personality Test Giphy The My Real Personality City Personality Test also wants me to live in San Francisco. And, I actually might entertain the idea of living there if the weather didn't give me constant migraines, but the quiz did not ask about migraines so I can forgive the error. Want to see how accurate it is for you? Take the My Real Personality City Personality Test in about 30 seconds.