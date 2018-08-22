In 1971, Congress officially declared August 26 as Women's Equality Day, to commemorate the 19th Amendment — giving women the right to vote — that was added to the U.S. Constitution on August 18, 1920, according to National Women's History Project. Although, it should be noted that the amendment was first introduced in 1878. Yes, it took 42 years for the U.S. government to finally see that no one should be denied the right to vote based on their gender.

According to the joint resolution by Congress in 1971, "NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, that August 26th of each year is designated as Women’s Equality Day, and the President is authorized and requested to issue a proclamation annually in commemoration of that day in 1920, on which the women of America were first given the right to vote, and that day in 1970, on which a nationwide demonstration for women’s rights took place."

While our fight for gender equality may be far from over, since 2018 marks the 98th anniversary of women winning the right to vote, we can't possibly let the day pass without not just honoring its importance, but honoring the women who fought for us to have this right, those amazing suffragists who worked tirelessly for decades.

Here are 10 productive ways to spend Women's Equality Day.

1 Toast To Tenacity Ethan Miller/Getty Images News/Getty Images "Ask friends to celebrate with a 'toast to tenacity' using lemonade or any other beverage," executive director and Cofounder of the National Women's History Project, Molly Murphy MacGregor, tells Bustle. "But using the toast as a moment to thank the suffragist who worked to secure women's rights to vote." Getting your friends together to celebrate, with these extraordinary women in mind isn't just productive, but a social event of celebration. You can even share your favorite inspiring suffragists quotes, because who doesn't love quotes that inspire and empower?

2 Get The Word Out Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images "Make copies of the Women's Equality Day brochure," says MacGregor. "Leave multiple copies at bookstores and libraries and give them to teachers." In other words, take a page from Emma Watson who so kindly covered NYC in feminist books on 2017 International Women's Day. Thank you, Emma!

3 Donate To Causes That Support Women's Equality Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Whether you choose to donate to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, National Organization for Women, or the Association for Women's Rights In Development, just to name a few, make whatever financial contribution you can realistically afford. If you can't financially contribute, then research ways in which you can donate your time.

4 Pay Homage Hannah Burton for Bustle "Visit the gravesite of one of the women in your community who worked to civic engagement and leave a flower or a note promising that you will vote in the next election," says MacGregor. For example, my great-grandmother, Dee Dee, whom I never met (but apparently, I'm just like according to my father) was a fierce feminist, suffragist, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, was a huge advocate for equality and civil rights. Although she was cremated and her ashes were cast into the Atlantic Ocean, I plan to drop a daisy, her favorite flower, into the Hudson River, promising that I sure as hell will be voting in the 2018 midterm elections.

5 Give A Shout Out To Elizabeth Warren — And All Women Who Persist Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images This year's Women's Equality Day's theme is "Nevertheless, She Persisted." Although the phrase came out of the mouth of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in February 2017 in regards to the attempt to silence Senator Elizabeth Warren's opposition to Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing, when he said, after the fact, “Senator Warren was giving a lengthy speech. She had appeared to violate the rule. She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted," it was immediately adopted as a battle cry amongst feminists and women who have and will, always, persist.

6 Sign The Women's Equality Day Petition Change.org Although Women's Equality Day is a recognized day, it's not an official holiday. In signing the Women’s Equality Day petition you'll be adding your name to a petition to get August 26 made into a federal holiday. You can also join the Women’s History Alliance who will be working to make sure that federal holiday declaration will be instated in the next two years. No more of this waiting 42 years BS. If Columbus Day is still a federal holiday, then Women's Equality Day should definitely be a federal holiday. (And Columbus Day should definitely be replaced as Indigenous Peoples Day).

7 Virtually Participate Because not everybody can drop what they're doing on August 26 to productively spend Women's Equality Day in a hands-on way, you can at least participate on social media. "Join our #ToastToTenacity campaign in the following ways," says MacGregor, "Between now and August 26, post a picture to Instagram, Facebook and/or Twitter of yourself with a tenacious woman in your life, explaining in the caption why you are toasting her. Be sure to use the hashtag #ToastToTenacity. On August 26, at or close to 1 p.m. EDT, post a video or picture of yourself raising your glass to the suffragists."

8 Be Inclusive In Your Actions Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images "I don’t know how I feel about the women’s equality movement," Rebecca Kling, an advocate for the National Center for Transgender Equality, tells Bustle, "because I don’t know how it feels about me." Women's Equality Day isn't just for straight, cis-gender women, white women, or women with a certain body type. Excluding people from Women's Equality Day defeats the purpose of celebrating Women's Equality Day. So, no matter what you do, make sure it's intersectional.

9 Make Sure Schools And Libraries In Your Community Have The History Of Women's Suffrage On Their Shelves National Women's History Project According to the National Women's History Project, a great way to be productive is to make sure no school or library in your community is without books and any other reading material about women's suffrage. They suggest Winning The Vote: The Triumph of the American Woman Suffrage Movement as a must-have.