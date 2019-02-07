LGBTQIA+ people have been involved with making films since the beginning of cinema. Whether it was writers, crew, producers, actors — there has always been a huge influence from the get go. However, stories about LGBTQIA+ characters have mostly ignored in the past, owing to the prudish, homophobic attitudes that were held by those previously in power. Luckily, today queer stories are being told, and picking out the 11 best LGBTQIA+ films on Netflix UK in 2019 has actually been pretty hard, because there are so flipping many.

Netflix has prided itself on providing a space for independent films as well as big block-buster heteronormative films. The fact is, though, that, in 2019, LGBTQIA+ actually are block busters. Take, for example, The Favourite, which is the most talked-about film during the various award ceremonies this year and, of course, The Miseducation Of Cameron Post, which won the Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Real-life documentary accounts of LGBTQIA+ communities are making historical marks, too, as well as films that give a nod to the people who fought for equal rights during a time when marriage equality or even the mere sight of queer relationships in the public eye seemed like an insane dream.

Here's your list of sure-fire LOLs, tears, and pure feels.

1 'Alex Strangelove' Netflix on YouTube A Netflix film that tells the story of one of the most popular guys at school who begins to questions the things he always thought he wanted. This is a coming-of-age tale about life and young love. A high-school drama that will be easy to identify with for any queer person. That is, apart from maybe the straight-A, popular-kid part. Because like getting straight A's is hard man. Watch here

2 'The Life & Death Of Miss Marsha P Johnson' Netflix on YouTube Marsha P Johnson is an important icon within the trans community. Johnson was a trailblazer, living as an openly trans person at a time when trans rights were completely ignored. Johnson is believed to have thrown the first brick at the Stonewall Bar. This act is believed to have started the famous 1969 Stonewall Riots, in which LGBTQIA+ people fought against police brutality and discrimination. Many consider these riots to be the foundation of the Pride movement and first stepping stones towards the rights we have today. Johnson died mysteriously and this film looks not only at her life, but her tragic unsolved death. Watch here

3 'Princess Cyd' Princess Cyd on YouTube Another coming-of-age film, Princess Cyd follows a young girl as she escapes her unhappy home life to live with her aunt in South Carolina for a summer. It's here that she meets Katie, who she falls for. Princess Cyd is a exploration of feminine desire at different stages of life, and is a tale of self discovery during a painful time. Watch here

4 'Priscilla Queen Of The Desert' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube An actual classic, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert is the tale of a bus named Priscilla. And, trust me, Priscilla is far more interesting than the local one you take to the shopping centre. Oh no, Priscilla is divine, sparkly, and full of a heap of drag queens. This film a fun adventure from the get go. Watch here

5 'Carol' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Based on the 1952 novel The Price Of Salt, this film is all about a forbidden love story between a married woman and a young store clerk she meets while Christmas shopping for her daughter. Stolen glances and lots of alluring glances makes for super on-the-edge-of-your-seat drama and lusty bits. Watch here

6 'Mala Mala' moviemaniacsDE on YouTube Contemporary trans stories are told in Puerto Rican documentary Mala Mala, which was directed by Antonio Santini and Dan Sickles. This film is particularly important, as trans people's experiences are so rarely given the care and attention they are in Mala Mala. This one will have you crying. Like, a lot. Watch here

7 'Duck Butter' The Orchard Movies on YouTube The story of two women who decide to spend 24 hours together to discover a new kind of intimacy. Duck Butter is super intense and fast, but — as anyone who has actually been in a lesbian relationship will tell — that is actually pretty accurate. Watch here

8 'Paris Is Burning' Paris is Burning - Trailer on YouTube If you consider yourself someone who knows about drag and queer history, and go on about Rupaul's Drag Race all the time, and haven't seen this? Then sit back down and get watching. This landmark documentary is about the drag ballroom scene and subculture in 1980s New York, when people walked and vogued and served all kinds of realness. Watch here

9 'Bare' Movieclips Indie on YouTube Small-town gal gets led on an adventure by a mysterious and beautiful woman. Obviously her family and friends are uber ticked off about it, and it seems that this mysterious woman has a dark and dismal past. This film is about self discovery, escape, and, of course, love. Watch here

10 'Other People' Movieclips Indie on YouTube OK, I'm gonna give you a minute to grab like three boxes of tissues before you even read what this film is about. So. David, a 29-year-old gay guy, returns home from his life as a struggling comedy writer in New York City to a mother (Molly Shannon) who is dying of cancer. This film is flipping hilarious and flipping sad in equal measure, and explore the age-old notion of, "oh that happens to other people, not us." Finding himself becoming "other people," while battling his father's distain of his sexuality, David must attempt to understand what is going on around him. Other People is Shannon's best work. Watch here

11 'Dumplin' Netflix on YouTube IMO, this is the film of 2018. I have watched it seven times. God, where do I start. OK. So, a girl and her mum bond despite their differences, and this is somewhat facilitated by some fairy-gay-mother drag queens. And a whole load of Dolly Parton music. If you manage not to drop dead with awe during this film, you will want to watch it again and again. Watch here