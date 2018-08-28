Missing a long-distance partner can be tough, whether you've been together for 10 weeks or 10 years. When you're feeling lonely, when birthdays or holidays roll around, when you see something that reminds you of them — there are plenty of moments when it's totally normal to want to have them closer. Whether you've been in a long-distance relationship for years or it's a temporary situation, it requires work to keep feeling close to each other when you're physically far.

"The level of connectedness for a long-distance relationship must rival that of those couples who have the luxury of being together," bestselling author and relationship expert Susan Winter tells Bustle. "Long-distance couples must work double duty to make sure they're sensitive to their partners' needs. They understand that speaking to each other is a harder task to accomplish. They must learn to anticipate each other’s needs in advance."

One great way to do this is with music. Making each other a playlist or sharing a Spotify account is an easy, thoughtful way to communicate with each other when you're far away. Whether it's a short or long separation, here are some playlists that can help you get through the long distance.

1 When You Want To Fall In Love All Over Again If you're feeling far from your partner, then remembering the joy of just being in love can be a sweet, nostalgic option. This playlist reminds you why it's worth it, even when you can't be together.

2 When You're Feeling Stuck With Long Distance If long distance is your normal state of being, then this playlist is for you. Christina Peri, Alicia Keys, and so many more sing about being in a long-distance relationship.

3 When It's Just Around The Corner Missing your partner but get to see them soon? This playlist is dedicated to that happy moment right around the corner. It'll help keep you going until you get there.

4 When They Feel Extra Far Away Sometimes, missing someone just hurts like hell — and that's OK. This playlist can help you when you're feeling a little angsty, with artists like Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus helping you get through those moments when you feel very alone.

5 When You Need Reminding Of Why It's Worth It One hundred songs that cover every nook and cranny of a relationship. It will make your whole history flash before your eyes.

6 When You Want A Pick-Me-Up This pop-filled playlist of upbeat hits will make you feel giddy about being in love, even if you're missing them like crazy.

7 When You Need To Go Big Not ready for the upbeat tunes just yet? Don't worry, this list will let you belt out how much you love your partner with some heavy-hitting ballads. Be your own Celine Dion. Go on, you have it in you.

8 When You're All About The Love Gloria Estefan and Billy Joel on the same playlist? OK, this may just be a playlist for me. I don't care. YOU'RE WELCOME.

9 When You're Flying Solo When you're driving or on a bus or train, it's easy for your mind to wander and to start to feel low. Use this perfect travel playlist to help you feeling upbeat with some classic hits.

10 When One Of You Is Stuck Down South Nobody does "missing your partner" like country music. Find a pickup truck, crack a can of beer, and let their dulcet tones soothe your soul.