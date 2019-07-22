Seeing that water is the most free-flowing zodiac element, it's no surprise that water sign Pisces is an avid traveler. But while the Pisces temperament might make for a very enthusiastic and adventure-seeking traveler, it doesn't necessarily make for the most organized or thoughtful traveler. So the best travel accessories for Pisces zodiac signs are going to be the kinds of things that will keep them on track, responsible, and in one piece. Pisces are the kinds of travelers who are idealistic in a fun way, and a messy way. They're liable to go with the flow, say yes to everything and veer far from their itinerary — and they're also liable to lose their belongings, pack inefficiently and find themselves in a less than ideal situations, on the go.

Here I've put together a list of travel accessories that Pisces should use in order to create a little bit of structure on an otherwise open-ended adventure. In essence, let the current take you, but let it take you with your belongings and with proper attire and a fully charged phone. Pisces travelers aren't going to drastically change their ways, so at the very least they can swap in a few travel accessories that allow them to be free and imaginative while also responsible and safe.

A Compartmentalized Travel Bag

Pisces like to grab and go, and this bag will force you to do a little bit of organizing too. This bag is filled with special compartments that make traveling with all of your personal items simple and efficient. With a hook for your keys, a pocket for your lap top, a place for your water bottle and a lot of small and large pouches for everything else, you'll be able to keep track of your things, at a glance.

Powder Face Wash

The last thing you want to spend time on is figuring out whether or not your face wash is TSA-approved, and risk having to forfeit it at the gate. Instead, grab a few powered face wash packets and just mix them with water in your hand when you're ready to clean up, and that's it.

Bar Shampoo

Don't risk spilling shampoo all over your bag or overestimating the amenities of your hotel. Bring this TSA-approved shampoo bar with you rest assured that if there's running water, you can have clean hair.

Dry Shampoo

You never know where a day is going to take you. So while you might have planned on having time to shower before heading to dinner, the day took a different turn. Instead, freshen up with some dry shampoo that brings your hair back to life and smells great.

A Travel Belt

If you don't want to be weighed down by a heavy travel bag, just bring this easy-to-wear belt with you and bring only the essentials.

A Travel Water Bottle

If you're more likely to bring a water bottle with you that fits into your bag without taking up too much room, get yourself a collapsible bottle that expands to hold a lot of water, but shrinks down to a small size.

Mouthwash Tablets

Adventurous Pisces might go on a walk in the morning before brushing their teeth and end up in another country by lunch on account of this whimsical nature. Keep a few mouthwash tablets with you and get fresh on the go.

A Sunscreen Stick

If you're not planning on heading to the beach or spending too much time in the sun, you likely won't pack sunscreen because it takes up space. Instead, keep this tiny sunscreen stick in your purse all the time, so you can protect yourself from the sun when the need arises.

Travel Utensils

You never know when you're going to come across a meal on-the-go. If you have this travel utensil kit with you, you won't have to use one-use plastics and be wasteful.

A Wireless Charger

Pisces never remember to charge their phones, even when they're home. So when they're traveling, a portable battery is an absolute must.

A UV Protection Hat

This hat serves as a stylish accessory and a sun protector at the same time. It's always good to have a hat while traveling, and this cute UV grade sun hat has a chic day-to-night appeal.