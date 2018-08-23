For many readers, seeing the film adaptations of one of their favorite books is an incredibly exciting moment, but one that comes with a lot of anxiety: How will the actors measure up to the fictional versions in their heads? Will their favorite scene from the book make it into the film version? And how much of the plot will be different? Book-to-movie adaptations are not only fun to watch, they're fun to speculate about on social media and talk about with friends long before the opening credits ever play. And if you're among those who just can't wait for more of their favorite books to hit the screen, you're definitely in luck with the films coming out in fall 2018.

Below are 11 books that are primed and ready for their debuts throughout the autumn months of 2018. Whether you're looking for teen movies based on classics, long-awaited YA adaptations, children's books brought to life or intense bio-pics, there is something coming to a theater near you soon. Check out the trailers for each of the films below, and if you haven't read the book first (which, you really should) you've still got plenty of time to add them to your cart and get some buddy reads scheduled before you head out to the theater.

'Sierra Burgess Is A Loser' (Sept. 7) Netflix on YouTube Sierra Burgess Is A Loser will be the next big teen movie to hit Netflix after the wild success of Jenny Han's To All the Boys I've Loved Before. And guess what? Noah Centineo plays the love interest in this one, too. I know, suddenly Sept. 7 can't come fast enough. But Sierra Burgess, which is a modern retelling of the classic tale of Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, promises to be both a heartwrenching and hopeful look at one teen girl's struggles to fit in and find self-confidence while lying about her identity to the boy she's falling in love with. Make sure to keep a box of tissues nearby for this one.

'Bel Canto' (Sept. 14) Movieclips Indie on YouTube Bel Canto is set in an unspecified South American country where world-renowned opera singer is set to perform at a birthday party in honor of a visiting Japanese industrial titan. But during the opening scene a band of terrorists enters the vice-presidential mansion, and holds the entire party hostage. What follows is a months-long stand-off in which the 58 international hostages forge unexpected bonds through music.

'Little Women' (Sept. 28) Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Little Women has been adapted for the big screen before, but this time we're getting a truly modern take on the classic tale. For those unaware, L.M Montgomery's beloved story follows the four March sisters: Amy, Beth, Meg and Jo. They live in a Massachusetts with their mother, while their father is away in the army. The girls are known for amusing themselves at home with imaginative games, performing plays and writing sketches. But as they grow older, romance, career woes, sickness and other dramas threaten to upend their seemingly perfect family unit.

'The Hate U Give' (Oct. 19) 20th Century Fox on YouTube The big screen version of Angie Thomas's YA novel The Hate U Give is undeniably one of the most anticipated book-to-movie adaptations of the year. The story follows 16-year-old Starr Carter, who witnessed a police officer kill her childhood best friend Khalil, who was unarmed. When her neighborhood and friendships with her prep school friends start to bend under the weight of what has happened, Starr has to decide whether she should speak out.

'Boy Erased' (Nov. 2) Focus Features on YouTube Boy Erased is based on Garrard Connely's memoir about being outed to his parents when he was 19-years old. Connely, the son of a Baptist pastor, had been deeply embedded in the church life of his small Arkansas town when he was forced to attend a church-supported conversion therapy program that promised to "cure" him of homosexuality.... or risk losing family, friends, and the God he had prayed to every day of his life. This intense and unflinching story is not one to be missed.

'First Man' (Oct. 12) FilmSelect Trailer on YouTube This Ryan Gosling-led bio-pic is the story of the early career of astronaut Neil Armstrong, who famously became the first man to walk on the moon. James R. Hansen's biography, which the film is based on, not only delves into Armstrong's pivotal Apollo 11 mission but also details the after effects of the historical moon walk.

'The Jungle Book' (Oct. 19) Zero Media on YouTube The first in a line of Disney live-action films due to come out in the next few years, Rudyard Kipling's classic children's tale, The Jungle Book is poised to make a splash on screen. The story follows Mowgli, a young boy saved from the jaws of the evil tiger Shere Khan and adopted by a wolf pack. He learns all about the law of the jungle from lovable old Baloo the bear and Bhageera the panther

'The Girl In The Spider's Web' (Oct. 19) Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Lisbeth Salander is back this October in the adaptation of David Lagercrantz's The Girl in the Spider's Web. This time, the story follows the crusading journalist Blomkvist after he receives a phone call from a source who claims to have information vital to the government of the United States. The source has been in contact with a young female superhacker — someone Blomkvist knows all too well. Blomkvist, in desperate need of a scoop for Millennium, turns to Salander for help. She, as usual, has her own agenda.

'Mary Queen Of Scots' (Nov. 2) Movieclips Trailers on YouTube This bio-pic of Mary, Queen of Scots promises to be just a enthralling as her real life. Based on the book by John Guy, the film will tell the real story of Mary Stuart, who was crowned Queen of Scotland at nine months of age, Queen of France at 16 years, and at 18 ascended the throne of Scotland. She ruled one of the most fractious courts in Europe, rode out at the head of an army, saw her second husband assassinated, and married his murderer. By 25, she had entered captivity at the hands of her rival queen, from which only death would release her. Yeah, you're gonna want a bucket of popcorn for this one.

'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' (Nov. 9) FilmSelect Trailer on YouTube The Christmas classic by Dr. Seuss is being adapted once again, this time with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing The Grinch. If you need a refresher: The Grinch is a miserly green dude who hates Christmas and attempts to destroy it — only to get a lesson in joy and friendship in return.