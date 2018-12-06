You know how I know winter is coming? It's not all of the Christmas lights that are being strung around the neighborhood or how pitch black it is when I wake up in the morning (though those are definite signs). It's how parched my skin feels seconds after taking one step outside or how flaky my lips look, even after applying globs of lip balm. I know I'm not alone. Cold weather can take a toll on everyone's beauty routine, no matter your skin or hair type.

While summer has its fair share of concerns (I still feel panicked about protecting my skin from sun damage) winter really brings out the worst in our skin. The lack of moisture and the chilling temperatures can cause more inflammation and result in more serious skin issues like dandruff, eczema, or dermatitis.

Luckily, there are oodles of products out there that can help make winter a little more bearable, as far as your beauty game is concerned. The only thing is, it can be overwhelming to figure out what exactly works. Bustle Digital Group's beauty editors are sharing their cold weather beauty must-haves. From redness-canceling creams to hydrating almond coconut lip balms, here are the 11 products that we swear by during the winter months.

EO French Lavender Body Lotion EO French Lavender Body Lotion $11.89 Target Buy Now First up, what I can't live without this winter. EO's French Lavender Body Lotion is a godsend for my dry, crackly skin. I know that sounds super dramatic, but I swear, my body drinks it in. I also love how soothing the lavender scent is — very much needed during the stressful holiday season! Not only is it made with lavender sourced directly from France, the lotion is also made with organic jojoba and sesame oils, mango seed butter, and vitamin E — all ultra-moisturizing ingredients that'll make your skin feel and smell better. And like all EO products, it's phthalate, paraben, and cruelty-free.

Erborian CC Red Correct Automatic Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Erborian CC Red Correct Automatic Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 25 $44 Sephora Buy Now I don't usually get red, but come December, my skin starts to feel more irritated, inflamed, and yes, you guessed it — dry AF. As a result, my cheeks and nose turn red, and not in a cute, flushed way. During the non-winter months, I use Erborian's regular CC Creme to even out my skin tone, but they recently came out with this version that contains green pigments to conceal redness. It also has centella asiatica, an ingredient that protects, hydrates, and illuminates your skin.

Kiehl's Clearly Corrective™ Brightening & Smoothing Moisture Treatment Clearly Corrective™ Brightening & Smoothing Moisture Treatment $58 Kiehl's Buy Now Kayla Greaves, Bustle's Contributing Fashion and Beauty Features editor, knows a lot about the cold — she's from Canada! So believe her when she says that this Kiehl's moisturizer is a skin savior. "My skin freaks out when it starts to get cold and I struggled for years to find the perfect moisturizer. I always found that heavy creams would clog my pores, while lighter ones would leave my skin feeling dry after a few hours — but this moisture treatment from Kiehl's is the perfect balance," Greaves shares. She knows the price tag isn't exactly budget-friendly, but says that the gel-like formula goes a long way and can be used both in the morning and night. "It also boasts vitamin C and white birch, which will help to get rid of hyperpigmentation and smooth the skin overtime," she adds. Sold.

Curls Dynasty Organic Oil Blend Curls Dynasty Organic Oil Blend $10 Buy Now "Most people who've sported protective styles during the winter have had to deal with a dry, flaky scalp. Thankfully, the Organic Oil Blend of Curls Dynasty is the perfect product to help you lock in moisture at the roots while it's cold outside," explains Kayla Greaves. She suggests applying it directly to your scalp immediately after you've washed your hair or spritzing some water, then covering your scalp in the product's "amazing blend of olive, coconut, jojoba, grapeseed, and vitamin E oils."

LANCER Omega Hydrating Oil LANCER Omega Hydrating Oil $75 Sephora Buy Now "The most important thing for my skin in the winter is oil, oil, and more oil," says Olivia Muenter, Bustle's Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor. If you're worried about facial oils leaving you feeling greasy, don't. "This face oil from Dr. Lancer is the fastest-absorbing oil I've tried and that makes it so much easier to use a lot and make sure my skin has all the moisture it needs," Muenter shares.

IOPE Derma Gentle Cica Cream IOPE Derma Gentle Cica Cream $32 Artiaum Buy Now "My skin is already pretty dry in the summer, so when cold weather hits it gets really uncomfortable," says Kara McGrath, Bustle's Executive Editor of Fashion and Beauty. Most lotions and creams she uses "feel really good for about an hour," but then after her skin has absorbed the moisture, she's "back to flake city." Thankfully, McGrath has found that Iope's Derma Gentle Cica Cream leaves her skin feeling moisturized for almost an entire work day. Another bonus? It's super gentle, "which makes it extra great for sensitive winter skin," she adds.

Laneige Water Bank Moisture Cream Laneige Water Bank Moisture Cream $24.50 Buy Now Theresa Massony, Elite Daily's Style Editor, describes her skin as "drier than the Sahara Desert" and in the winter, "things get even worse," she explains. "Most moisturizers either immediately get sucked up into my face and provide no relief at all or they're too heavy to the point where my face feels like a grease vat," says Massony. Fortunately, she's found that Laneige's Water Bank Moisture Cream provides the perfect in-between. "It's rich enough in texture so that I'm getting enough moisture, light enough that it settles into my skin easily, [and] it lasts literally all day," she explains. What's more, it's improved her overall skin texture, too.