Dressing up for Halloween is always a blast, but let’s be real — the holiday can be pretty hard on the wallet. After all, those ready-made costumes from the party store often come with a hefty price tag. So, why not use what you already own? Take these denim jacket Halloween costumes, for example. Each outfit idea calls for a classic denim jacket, which you probably already have on hand. And even if you need to buy one, you can be sure that you’ll use it again later on.

Besides, is there anything more iconic than a denim jacket? A basic denim jacket is a closet staple, no matter your style or taste in clothes. And now that Oct. 31 is around the corner, you can easily use a denim jacket to make a Halloween costume. Many of these ideas call for other closet staples, like plaid shirts and hoodies. In fact, you might already have an easy Halloween costume hiding in your stash.

If you’re on a budget, check out the thrift store for second-hand pieces. Don’t hesitate to ask friends or family members to borrow items, too. With the right accessories and clothing, you can easily throw together a Halloween costume within your budget.

Need some inspiration? Here are a few outfit ideas that use a denim jacket.

1. Rosie the Riveter

Plus Size Destroyed Denim Jacket, $25, Charlotte Russe | Paisley Bandanna by Imagin8 in Red, $2.49, Michaels

You can never go wrong with a classic Rosie the Riveter costume. It's simple, inexpensive, and the epitome of a feminist costume. You'll need a denim jacket or button-up shirt with a red and white polka dot bandanna. However, if you can't find one, a traditional red and paisley one will create a similar vibe.

2. Ash Ketchum

Denim Jacket in Denim Blue/Trashed, $34.99, H&M | Pokemon Ash Ketchum Trucker Hat, $8.99, Amazon | Fingerless Black Gloves, $12.99, Spirit Halloween

Ash Ketchum's updated look can be recreated with a denim jacket. You'll also need a red trucker hat and fingerless gloves. For an even more inexpensive option, you can draw on a plain hat and cut the fingers off of old gloves.

3. Jughead Jones

Refuge Denim Sherpa Zip Up Jacket, $25, Charlotte Russe | Riverdale Jughead Beanie, $16.90, Hot Topic | Riverdale Jughead Jones S Ring T-Shirt, $22.90, Hot Topic | Woven Plaid Shirt, $14.90, Forever 21

To dress up as Riverdale's very own mysterious and moody writer, pair a denim jacket with a plaid shirt and the iconic "crown" beanie. You can find one at Hot Topic, but if you already own an extra beanie, simply cut the edge into a zig-zag border. Don't forget to the rep the Serpents with an "S" or serpent t-shirt, too.

4. '80s Look

AE Denim Jacket Acid Wash, $34.97, AE | Yoga Waist Leggings, $7.89, Amazon | Neon Pink Leg Warmers, $9.99, Spirit Halloween

Acid wash has made a comeback, and it doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Luckily, this means you can easily create a vibrant '80s look with neon leggings and legwarmers. Wear it with your favorite graphic or printed tee and throw your hair into a high ponytail. If your ears are pierced, accessorize with chunky statement earrings.

5. '90s Grunge Rocker

Plus Size Destroyed Denim Jacket, $24, Charlotte Russe | Curb Chain Hoop Choker, $5.90, Forever 21 | Plus Size Ruched Crop Top, $10.90, Forever 21

Thanks to the grunge revival that is going on right now, this option is a no-brainer. You can wear a denim jacket with a choker and a crop top for an instant '90s twist. If you'd like, finish off the look with brown or gray lipstick and tie a plaid shirt around your waist.

6. Eleven From Stranger Things

Denim Bomber Jacket, $25, Charlotte Russe | Airy Dress in Light Pink, $22.99, H&M | ToBeInStyle Women's Acrylic Knee Hi With Striped Top, $7.95, Amazon

If you have a denim bomber jacket, you can easily dress up as Eleven from Stranger Things. You'll need to layer a pink dress over a white polo, but you can also create the same vibe with just a pink dress. Slip into high striped socks, use fake blood to recreate a nosebleed, and carry around a box of waffles.

7. Marty McFly From Back To The Future

Denim Jacket in Denim Blue, $24.99, H&M | HOW'ON Mens Classic Quilted Down Puffer Vest, $28.88, Amazon | AE Destroy Flannel Button Up Shirt, $34.90, American Eagle

For a costume that is both cozy and recognizable, dress up as Marty McFly from Back to the Future. You'll need to layer a denim jacket over a light blue plaid shirt. Then, wear a red puffy vest over that. Talk about a warm and comfortable Halloween costume.

8. Hermione From Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows

Denim Jacket in Denim Blue, $24.99, H&M | Sofra Women's Cotton Zip Up Hoodie Jacket in Mauve Rose, $14.83, Amazon | Harry Potter Wand, $7.99, Spirit Halloween

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Hermione donned a dark pink hoodie and denim jacket. You can create a similar look, even if you have a mauve, magenta, or light red hoodie. Carry around a wand and you're all set.

9. John Bender From The Breakfast Club

Plus Size Destroyed Denim Jacket, $24, Charlotte Russe | AE Destroy Flannel Button Up Shirt, $34.90, American Eagle | Fingerless Black Gloves, $12.99, Spirit Halloween

A denim jacket can also be used to dress up as John Bender from The Breakfast Club. You'll also need a red plaid shirt and fingerless gloves. Better yet, layer the red shirt over a white long-sleeved shirt.

10. Justin Timberlake In 2001

Denim Jacket in Denim Blue/Trashed, $34.99, H&M | Joox Classic Aviator Sunglasses, $9.99, Amazon | Twisted Rope Chain Necklace, $12.99, Amazon

While it's been almost 20 years since Jitney — Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' couple name — gifted us with this early-2000s look, it will never get old. Specifically, a denim jacket can be used to recreate Justin's outfit. Pair it with tinted aviators, a chunky chain necklace, and denim jeans. For the ultimate couples costume, your partner can wear a denim dress, just like Britney.

11. Scarecrow

Denim Jacket in Denim Blue, $24.99, H&M | AE Destroy Flannel Button Up Shirt, $34.90, American Eagle | Straw Bow-Trim Sun Hat, $12.90, Forever 21

While scarecrows usually wear denim overalls, you can pull of a similar look with a denim jacket. All you need to do is add essential details like plaid prints, face makeup, and a straw hat.