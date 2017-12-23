11 Easy New Year's Nail Art Looks You Can Definitely Recreate At Home

It's almost time to ring in the new year, and you'll want to put your best nails forward. These easy New Years Eve nail tutorials are so simple that you'll be able to pull them off easily before the ball drops. These tutorials are great for all the minimalists and time-savers out there. Because just because you don't want snow globe nails doesn't mean that you still can't wow people.

Manicures are a small detail, but they can make all the difference. Instead of opting for splurging on the perfect sparkly New Years Eve dress that you'll never wear again, why not spend a little extra time on a manicure instead. After all, a little bit of nail glitter can go a long way.

Whether you're just starting off your at home-mani game or are looking to play it simple, these are the tutorials for you. Some of them look simple and other looks a little more complex, but they won't take you more than three steps.

Even better than how simple they are to create are the products used to get them. There's a good chance that you already have everything you need at home to get the look. If not, you can use easily swap out colors and glitters for the ones that you do. So you can look great and don't have to spend a ton. How's that for the start of a new year.

1. Cuticle Bling

honeyandthebrie on YouTube

Not ready to dive into the full-finger bling yet? No problem. Sprinkle a little bit of sparkle on the bottom of your pretty little polished nails, and you'll have the best of both worlds. This would look incredible with any color you choose to put underneath.

2. Negative Spaced Mani

HannahRoxNails on YouTube

Not only do these look absolutely incredible, but you only have to worry about half of your nail. It honestly doesn't get easier than this. Plus the tutorial is under two minutes long, so you'll have plenty of time to perfect.

3. Confetti Sprinkles

Pretty Woman on YouTube

Whether you have this exact product or not, you can easily achieve this look. Just add a clear layer of polish and sprinkle whatever kind of glitter you have on hand. This packs a serious punch without having to spend hours perfecting the look.

4. For The Minimalist

The Beauty Hunter on YouTube

Sometimes it's best to head into the year fresh. What's fresher than a white mani? Add a dot of your favorite color or even a fleck of glitter and you're good to go.

5. Holo Tips

HannahRoxNails on YouTube

Simple doesn't have to mean plain though. These holo meets disco ball nails are a way to get notices without even trying. Plus they'll look incredible with you little black dress.

6. Artsy Minimalism

JauntyJuli on YouTube

These will take a little more time than the others, but they're still only a few steps each. They don't scream, but they make a serious statement.

7. All-Over Glitter

Donna Rae on YouTube

You know that loose glitter that's been sitting in your closet that you don't know what to do with? This tutorial has you covered. All you need is a base and top coat and you're good to go.

8. Glitter Tips

cutepolish on YouTube

Tired of the same old French tips? Add some glitter and you'll have a brand new take on an old trend.

9. Half Moon Mani

kirakiranail on YouTube

Or maybe you're looking to go even more unconventional. Try flipping the French manicure on it's head — literally.

10. All In One

Trendy Polish on YouTube

If you're not sure which trend is for you, this is the perfect tutorial. It combines color, minimalism, and geometric designs all in one, but without the hassle.

11. Half & Half

Ann Rose on YouTube

If honestly doesn't get easer than this. You don't even have to paint half of your nail.

There's no better way to ring in the new year with a simple but statement mani.