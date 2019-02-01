The day before Valentine's Day is Galentine's Day, a time to celebrate your platonic friendships with your best friends — which means that if you haven't started to plan your epic bestie festivities already, the time is now. Start planning and getting the group together so that you don't miss a good opportunity to celebrate each other. You don't have to spend money and you don't have to put too much time into planning something fun, there are plenty of free ways to celebrate Galentine's Day that require very minimal effort on the organizer's end.

Not that we don't want to put effort into celebrating our friends, but rather, busy schedules and low funds often lead to unrealized plans. The point of Galentine's Day is to get the girls together, no matter what. So here I've put together a list of free things you can do with your friends that will still feel festive.

You don't need to go all out to have a good time, there are easy and simple things you can do at home or around town that will make for great memories, and good times. The most important thing is that you make time for your friends and remind them just how much they mean to you. Besides, you and your best friends can have fun doing nothing, so any effort at all will go a long way.

Craft A Photo Booth For Memories Giphy Pick a wall and decorate it with something fun. You can cut out paper hearts, write a sweet message with chalk, or stretch your imagination. Then have your friends over to pose and dress up and take pictures in front of it.

Have A Reading Giphy Have all of your besties pick a poem or passage in a book about friendship that they like and have them read it. You can do this at a bar, or simply at home.

Marathon Your Favorite Movies Giphy Get cozy, pour some drinks and snacks for your friends, bundle up and watch all your favorite movies together. Rewatching movies you've seen before with your friends is always fun and leads to a lot of commentary.

Choreograph A Dance Giphy Remember back in the good old days when you could easily spend a night choreographing a dance with your friends in the living room? Yeah, revisit that joy and pick a fun new song to move to.

Cook A Feast Together Giphy Instead of racking up a serious dinner bill, have a potluck style dinner party. Assign each friend to bring a dish of their choosing and pool all the goods together for a delicious feast.

Have A Game Night Giphy If you can dig up Girl Talk or Dream Phone, by all means. Otherwise, pool together your board game selections and have an ultimate game night with your besties.

Do Karaoke Giphy Instead of going out and paying a lot of money for a karaoke booth rental and an outrageous bar bill, use your laptop as a karaoke machine and sing your heart out with your besties in the living room.

Bake Dessert Together Giphy Instead of spending money on an expensive dessert platter, bake something with your besties at home. It's a fun activity with a reward you can all appreciate.

Have A DIY Spa Night Giphy Have each bestie bring over a different beauty product and pool them together for an epic at-home spa session. It's like a potluck dinner, only with face masks and nail polish instead.

Start A Galentine's Book Club, Now Giphy Because you're planning ahead, you can do something awesome like schedule a book club meeting to commence on Galentine's Day. Pick a book with your besties now, and talk about it over cocktails and snacks at your get together.