When it comes to sex, the more advice, the better, right? Even if you think you know everything there is to possibly know when it comes time to being intimate with someone in the bedroom — or your sex location of choice — there's always more to learn about sex.

"Feeling comfortable talking about sex is important," Rachel Needle, Psy.D., licensed psychologist and certified sex therapist in West Palm Beach, Florida, tells Bustle. "It can lead to closer relationships, increased trust, and better sexual health. Talking to friends and others about sex can also be educational, and allows you to learn from each other. Sharing sex tips and techniques can help expand your sexual repertoire, encourage you to try new things, increase your comfort level, and become a better lover."

And, when it comes to sharing sex tips, there's no such thing as oversharing, as you're about to see. Perhaps you do some of the below already, or you'll get some #sexinspo for later. Below, 11 millennial women reveal the sex tips they swear by. Whether they learned these tips from friends, from magazines, or through first-hand experience, here's the great sex advice they want to share with others — like you.

1 Tara, 27
"I'd definitely say talking dirty! If you've never tried, now's the time — and my sub-tip would be not to feel dumb doing it! After all, it's between you and your partner — no one else will hear you! But it really escalates the experience!"

2 Amber, 29
Don't think about how [oral sex is] going; think about how much they must be enjoying it and you're sure to do a great job."

3 Rachel, 32
"Never do something you don't want to do! Listen to your instincts, always!"

4 Sarah, 31
"Stay in the moment is the best advice I can give someone. The more you're thinking about it — what sex position to do next or how your partner is feeling — the less into it you are, which will make it less enjoyable."

5 Emma, 30
"Spice things up. I think the death of a sex life with someone is routine and boredom. If your partner's not varying things up, someone has to, so always have some surprise move in your head or an accessory, like a blindfold, nearby!"

6 Sasha, 25
"My sex tip is: Don't get too caught up in having an orgasm. Enjoy the experience."

7 Denise, 29
"Whatever hole you're using, remember, lube is your friend!"

8 Jess, 30
"If you're going back to front, make sure to change condoms."

9 Tasha, 33
"Two words: More foreplay.... This can include everything from slowly caressing your partner (me!) to nibbling their neck or stomach... you get the picture!"

10 Reanne, 28
"When it comes to love and sex, your pleasure is every bit as important as your partner's. So make sure you get yours, girl. Tell him/her what you need. Don't be afraid to ask for what you want in bed. You know that old saying, 'you can't pour from an empty cup'? It rings true for intercourse, too."