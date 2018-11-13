It has been a rough year for women. (More like, a rough millennia for women.) Honestly, it's been tumultuous year for a lot of people, and of course, people of color and people with multiple marginalizations have suffered more than white women. But still, it wasn't a great time to be a female: There was the #MeToo movement, there were the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh; there were the repeated and blatant attempts from the Trump administration and politicians across the country to strip women of their reproductive rights.

But there were also many bright spots. In the 2018 midterm elections, over 100 women were elected to Congress for the first time in history, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. It's still too low a number, but it's progress and it gives me — and so many other women — hope that things might be different soon. Plus, so many books with kick ass heroines were released in 2018. Below are 11 of those books, each filled with stories of fierce girl squads who combine their powers, their wits, and their strengths to overcome any number of obstacles. If you want to finish the year out strong, these books are definitely the way to do it:

'Girl Squads: 20 Female Friendships That Changed History' by Sam Maggs In this book, Sam Maggs introduces readers to a bunch of who changed the world's expectations of what women can achieve together.

'Seafire' by Natalie C. Parker Seafire follows ship captain Caledonia Styx and her crew of women, all of whom have lost their families at the hands of the warlord Aric Athair. The crew has two missions: Stay alive, and take down Aric's armed and armored fleet.

'Sawkill Girls' by Claire LeGrand Marion, Zoey and Val fight a mysterious monster who has been stealing girls away from their small town for decades in Sawkill Girls.

'Children Of Blood And Bone' by Tomi Adeyemi In Children of Blood and Bone, Zélie Adebola teams up with a rogue princess bring back magic and strike against the ruthless king that took her family from her.

'The Boneless Mercies' by April Genevieve Tucholke "The Boneless Mercies" are Frey, Ovie, Juniper, and Runa — four girls hired to kill quickly, quietly, and mercifully. But when Frey hears of an unstoppable monster ravaging a nearby town, she decides that the fame and fortune associated with defeating the monster could pave the road for a new future for the girls.

'Undead Girl Gang' by Lily Anderson In Undead Girl Gang teen witch Mila Flores uses a spell to bring her best friend Riley and two other girls from school back to life. Mila, Riley, Dayton, and June now have seven days to discover who murdered the three girls before the killer strikes again.

'The Belles' by Dhonielle Clayton The Belles are a revered group of women who, in the opulent world of Orléans, control Beauty, which is a commodity coveted above all else. But when Camellia Beauregard is chosen by the Queen of Orléans to live in the royal palace she uncovers the dark secrets of The Belles and their powers.

'The Lady's Guide To Petticoats And Piracy' by Mackenzi Lee In The Lady's Guide to Petticoats and Piracy, Felicity Montague meets a young woman is willing to pay Felicity's way to meet a doctor she idolizes, so long as the girl allowed can travel disguised as her maid. But once the girl's true motives are revealed, they both become part of a perilous quest.

'Blanca & Roja' by Anna-Marie McLemore Blanca & Roja are two sisters who will stop at nothing to save themselves from a family curse that threatens to separate them. And when two local boys become drawn into the game, all four of their fates depend on facing truths that could either save or destroy them.

'Puddin' by Julie Murphy Julie Murphy's Puddin' follows Millie Michalchuk and popular girl Callie Reyes as circumstances bring the girls together over the course of a semester. Soon, they will surprise everyone (especially themselves) when they realize they might have more in common than they ever imagined.