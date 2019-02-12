11 Pretty Underwear Sets & One Pieces To Make You Feel Truly Fantastic On Valentine's Day
Buying new underwear is unlike anything else; it can make you feel sexy, confident, and ready to take on the day, be it a normal shift in the office or a special occasion. While new clothes can have a similar effect, a new underwear set offers a secret boost for you and you alone, and allows you to shine from the inside out. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, I scoured the internet to find 11 pretty underwear sets and one pieces that will make you feel great, whatever your relationship status.
Underwear does not have to be black or red and lacy to help you feel downright sexy. We now live in a world where people can wear whatever they want to feel sexy. Lately, I have become accustomed to picking up something a little more pared down, opting for pretty pieces rather than fully blown lacy, out there sets. A number of online retailers are brilliant for this, such as Oysho and Love Stories, both of which have beautiful options which won't require you to take out a bank loan. Then of course there's your favourite high street stores and website; ASOS, & Other Stories and Topshop have always offered a great variety of underwear, the former especially good at catering to a variety of shapes and sizes.
If you want to spend a little more and really treat yourself, take a look over at Dora Larsen and Else, both of which have hugely pretty bras and knickers to make you feel feminine and gorgeous.
Oysho Triangle bra with large flower
This super pretty and affordable bra can be bought alongside a matching thong or briefs. The size range is a little limited, going from 32A up to a 38B.
Be still my beating heart. This Savage x Fenty set is available in 1X, 2X, and 3X, and comes with a few different styling options.
This unique bodysuit features thick printed straps and silk looking navy detailing. This is available from size 6 through to size 18.
Calvin Klein Plus Size Modern Cotton Bralette In Grey
Because lace doesn't do it for everyone. This bralette is gorgeously comfy, and comes in XL, XXL, and XXXL. The cotton brief shorts are available in the same sizes.
Dora Larsen Kaia high apex underwire
Dora Larsen underwear is unbelievably pretty, and some of their bestselling pieces are currently in the sale. Size range is limited because it's in the sale, but have a root around and take advantage of the more affordable prices.
Savage x Fenty curvy animal print hipster knickers in toffee tiger
How amazing is this cool, chic set, which is equal parts fun and sexy?! The hipster knickers are a super comfortable fit, too. Win, win. Available size 18 to 24.
& Other Stories Leaf Lace Bodysuit
A gorgeous design with a sheer top and pretty leaf lace design, this bodysuit is at the top of my wish list. Available from a size 34 to 44.
Topshop Mesh Ruffle Underwear Set
Red is so often associated with super sexy designs, and while this is definitely up there, it is also super pretty and sophisticated. The thong is available from size 6 to 18, while the bra goes from a 32A to a 36D.
Love Stories sell a bunch of super cute printed triangle bras, and their lace knickers are breathtakingly beautiful, too. I love this lilac pair with its contrasting band. Bras come in four sizes, and go from an 8-10 through to a 14-16.
Oysho Classic geometric lace bra
This lovely navy bra design comes with a matching pair of high waisted knickers look the comfiest of the lot. The bra is available from 32B to 28C and the briefs are available in S, M, and L.
ASOS DESIGN Fuller Bust Valentines Emma velvet & lace padded plunge underwire bra
Velvet? On underwear? Yep, this amazing bra and matching knickers set looks amazing. Available from a 28DD to 38HH.