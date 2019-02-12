Buying new underwear is unlike anything else; it can make you feel sexy, confident, and ready to take on the day, be it a normal shift in the office or a special occasion. While new clothes can have a similar effect, a new underwear set offers a secret boost for you and you alone, and allows you to shine from the inside out. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, I scoured the internet to find 11 pretty underwear sets and one pieces that will make you feel great, whatever your relationship status.

Underwear does not have to be black or red and lacy to help you feel downright sexy. We now live in a world where people can wear whatever they want to feel sexy. Lately, I have become accustomed to picking up something a little more pared down, opting for pretty pieces rather than fully blown lacy, out there sets. A number of online retailers are brilliant for this, such as Oysho and Love Stories, both of which have beautiful options which won't require you to take out a bank loan. Then of course there's your favourite high street stores and website; ASOS, & Other Stories and Topshop have always offered a great variety of underwear, the former especially good at catering to a variety of shapes and sizes.

If you want to spend a little more and really treat yourself, take a look over at Dora Larsen and Else, both of which have hugely pretty bras and knickers to make you feel feminine and gorgeous.

Keep scrolling to check out my top picks.

Lips Bralette £44 Savage x Fenty Be still my beating heart. This Savage x Fenty set is available in 1X, 2X, and 3X, and comes with a few different styling options.

La Femme Bodysuit £29.99 Topshop This unique bodysuit features thick printed straps and silk looking navy detailing. This is available from size 6 through to size 18.

Topshop Mesh Ruffle Underwear Set £28 Topshop Red is so often associated with super sexy designs, and while this is definitely up there, it is also super pretty and sophisticated. The thong is available from size 6 to 18, while the bra goes from a 32A to a 36D.

Love Stories Wild Rose Briefs €35 Love Stories Love Stories sell a bunch of super cute printed triangle bras, and their lace knickers are breathtakingly beautiful, too. I love this lilac pair with its contrasting band. Bras come in four sizes, and go from an 8-10 through to a 14-16.