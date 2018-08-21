Once upon a time, many moons ago, the gods blessed us with what would become known as the elixir of life on the planet earth.

Actually, it was 2003, and it was Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. Same thing.

We've been awaiting the return of the PSL, well, since it went away last year, and now the gods have spoken: the Pumpkin Spice Latte will return for the season on August 28. Cancel work. Cancel your date. The PSL is your career. The PSL is your love life. And because I know it's always best to enjoy your favorite coffee drink with a little nosh, I've got 11 Pumpkin Spice Latte food pairings that scream, "I'm basic and I don't care who knows it."

The PSL is one of those things that could taste disgusting and we wouldn't even care. We'll spend the money on it, if for no other reason than the Instagram photo op. It's the mark of the fall season, kind of like infinity scarves and not shaving your legs.

If you're feeling thirsty — and hungry — and you want to ring in autumn the way humans were meant to, here are 11 PSL/food pairings that will do your tummy good.

1 PSL + A Fresh Bakery Croissant Courtesy of Starbucks Pairing any food item with the Pumpkin Spice Latte is a delicate balancing act. One must not choose a snack that will overpower the spices of the best drink of all time. A buttery, flaky croissant is a prime choice. Just watch out for crumbs — they'll stick to your cardigan like a mother. On second thought, leave the crumbs there. They'll probably make an excellent snack for later.

2 PSL + Cocoa Batons Courtesy of Trader Joe's Let's take this relationship to the next level, shall we? Meet Joe — Trader Joe. TJ's cocoa batons are basically little sticks of heaven filled with creamy magic. The crunch of the chocolate wafer cookie is so beautifully complemented by the smooth chocolatey inside. And when you munch on those whilst sipping your PSL? You'll feel things.

3 PSL + Eggs And Cheese Protein Box Starbucks If you're looking for a more well-rounded food and drink pairing, this eggs, fruit, and cheese thing is a good start to your morning. And is that peanut butter I see? Personally, I don't care about being well-rounded, but regardless, this does make a delicious snack when married with the PSL.

4 PSL + Half-Salt Cashews Courtesy of Trader Joe's Sweet-and-salty might be one of the best flavor combinations, like, ever. Don't underestimate what can happen when you nibble on Trader Joe's cashews in between sips of your PSL. Okay fine. I'll tell you what will happen. MAGIC WILL HAPPEN.

5 PSL + Bacon Gouda Egg Sandwich What did the cheese say when it looked in the mirror? Looking gouda! Bahahahahajaajajajajja. Jokes aside, nobody knows how to do fancy sandwiches like Starbucks. The bacon gouda egg sammie is hot, perfectly greasy, and... bacon! And when you combine this sandwich with the PSL? It'll be love at first bite.

6 PSL + Maple Leaf Cookies Courtesy of Trader Joe's So simple yet so satisfying. Trader Joe's Maple Leaf Cookies may look unassuming, but nothing screams autumn like going elbow deep in a box of cookies that look like leaves. Combine it with your piping hot PSL and Ugg boots, and your fall aesthetic has reached new heights.

7 PSL + Sous Vide Egg Bites So velvety. So smooth. Sbux egg bites are the perfect companion for a PSL. Plus, because they're tiny in nature, it's easy to stash one in your tote for later. What? Don't act like you don't hide food in your bag so you can eat it while hiding under your desk at work. I'm not the only one.

8 PSL + Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes Kellogg's As far as we know, Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes will be arriving in September, and nothing goes with pumpkin spice like... more pumpkin spice. One is smooth and hot. The other is crunchy and cold. PSL + matchy matchy cereal? Yes please.

9 PSL + Cake Pops Sometimes, nothing caps off an excellent meal like a PSL and a sweet treat. Cake pops are always a wise decision because they're portable and can easily be enjoyed on public transportation. And, I can't confirm this personally, but I have it on good authority certain flavors of cake pop do very well when dunked in the PSL. Let that marinate.

10 PSL + Old Fashioned Glazed Doughnut Starbucks Honestly, what doesn't pair well with an old fashioned doughnut? And since you can pick one of these bad boys right up at Starbucks, you've got a one-stop shop.