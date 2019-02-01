It doesn't matter what your plans are for the big game — just make sure a Super Bowl Instant Pot recipe is at least in some way involved. Whether you're marching over to a friend's party, having guests over to your place, or watching with your dog from the comfort of your couch, it will all be made better with a simple meal scooped right from the pot.

The great thing about Instant Pot recipes is they look and taste like they required a great deal of effort to make. And yet the opposite is actually true. Once you do the initial chopping and dicing, simply dump the ingredients into the pot, and kick back while your food basically prepares itself.

This will provide plenty of time to pour drinks, chat with friends, and actually watch the game. Because the last thing you want to do at a party is overthink your food. The joy of an Instant Pot recipe is the minimal effort it requires.

There's also something really nice about food that goes beyond the usual Super Bowl fair of chips, dips, and cut up veggies. While those things are delicious, it's the cozy, spicy, savory homemade dishes that really make for a great mid-winter festivity. Here are some of the best Instant Pot recipes that will be perfect for the game.

1 Chipotle Black Bean Chili Naturally Ella Chili is the go-to meal of Super Bowl parties everywhere. And for good reason. It's easy to make, filling, and something pretty much everyone enjoys. Have this recipe from Naturally Ella bubbling away while your friends arrive, and everyone will feel instantly at home.

2 Shrimp Pasta With Vodka Sauce A Spicy Perspective For a truly flavorful pasta moment, consider making this dish from A Spicy Perspective. All it requires are a few ingredients you probably already have lying around, plus freshly grated cheese. Easy as that.

3 Mushroom And Chicken Wild Rice Stew Table For Two This recipe from Table For Two will warm you right up as you cheer for your team and/or watch in amazement during the halftime show.

4 Chicken Tortilla Soup A Cozy Kitchen If you're looking for something spicy, give this recipe from A Cozy Kitchen a try. Don't forget to slice an avocado on top, and fry up a few tortillas for dipping.

5 Chinese Sesame Chicken A Spicy Perspective If you have some chicken in the fridge, you can easily throw together this Chinese sesame chicken recipe from A Spicy Perspective. To make it extra hearty, cook up a batch of rice as well.

6 Pozole Verde Con Pollo A Cozy Kitchen For a slightly fancier dish, go for this one from A Cozy Kitchen. With sliced radishes and wedges of lime, it'll make for quite the sophisticated evening.

7 Hummus With Chimichurri A Cozy Kitchen If you're looking for a vegetarian option, whip up this hummus recipe from A Cozy Kitchen. It only takes 45 minutes to make, but will provide an entire games-worth of snacking.

8 Perfect Carnitas A Spicy Perspective This recipe for "perfect carnitas" from A Spicy Perspective will make your whole apartment smell great, and get you in the mood for kickoff.

9 Minestrone Soup Table For Two Whether you're a huge fan of football or not, there's no denying February is smack dab in the middle of soup season. So if you're down for a warm and cozy recipe, this one from Table For Two will be just the ticket.

10 Hard Boiled Eggs Damn Delicious This recipe from Damn Delicious will make for the perfect addition to your party spread.