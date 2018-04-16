11 Tax Day 2018 Deals & Freebies To Take Advantage Of

Tax season is a rough experience for most adults. Even if we have returns to look forward to, the process of filing and going through our expenses is exhausting and depressing, which is exactly while many businesses offer Tax Day deals and freebies — it's a little light at the end of the cash-strapped tunnel we're all traveling through until Apr. 17 (or longer, if you filed for an extension). Saving money definitely helps to lift the spirits, especially when you're incredibly stressed over finances. Once we submit our taxes, we want to celebrate, but at the same time, we've just taken a good hard look at our finances and many of us don't necessarily feel like we can afford to celebrate. So to businesses offering Tax Day specials, coupons, or freebies: bless you!

Here I've rounded up a few national chains that are offering awesome Tax Day or season deals in 2018 that you should definitely look to take advantage of this Apr. 17. As always, call your local store to double check on whether or not the deal is available in your area, though most of these deals should be. Fill your stomach with free food so that you can ignore that terrifying sinking feeling you get in your stomach every time you have to think hard about your finances. Here's how turn April 17, 2018 into a rewarding and forgiving day.

Tony Roma’s

From April 14 to April 17, guests can come in and receive a coupon for a free shrimp appetizer with the purchase of an entrée.

Chili’s

On Tax Day, get a Cherry Blossom Margarita for just $5!

Applebee’s

All month long, get $1 margaritas, aka Dollaritas, at participating restaurants.

Boston Market

Participating locations nationwide are offering a $10.40 Tax Day Special which is an entire dinner to share. It includes a half chicken meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain drink.

Bruegger’s Bagels

Get a Big Bagel Bundle for $10.40! All you have to do is download a coupon, which is a $3.50 “deduction” from the standard price. With each Big Bagel Bundle you get a choice of any 13 bagels plus two tubs of cream cheese. This deal will run from April 11 to April 17.

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Got some documents that you'd like to make disappear? Get five pounds of document shredding for free, until April 28. 2018.

Sonic Drive-In

If a cheeseburger will make you feel better about your taxes, you're in luck. Cheeseburgers are half price every Tuesday for Family Night from 5 p.m. to close.

Great American Cookies

Cookies fix everything! Get a free regular original chocolate chip cookie for free on Tax Day!

Planet Fitness

From April 14 to April 21, members and non-members can use available HydroMassage chairs for free. Nothing is more relaxing than a free massage.

Schlotzsky’s

On April 17, get a free small "The Original" sandwich when you get chips and a medium drink at participating locations.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

When you sign up for Potbelly Perks (by downloading the Potbelly app) you get a free sandwich. If you're already enrolled in Potbelly Perks, you can enjoy a BOGO sandwich that will automatically load in to the app for redemption on Tax Day. A free sandwich will definitely soften the blow of a crazy tax season.

US National Parks

Super stressed? Hike it out! You can go to any of the National Parks for free between April 21 and April 29. If you've been looking for an excuse to get out there, free admission should definitely be all the encouragement you need!