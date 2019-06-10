When everything seems like it's going wrong, go eat cheese. Wait... that's not it. When Plan A fails, don't worry — there's cheese. Is that the saying? Whatever. Sometimes, words fail. You know what never fails? Cheese. And if you're feeling like sinking your teeth into some, keep reading for 11 unique cheese snacks you can buy online.

One can never get enough of that chewy, gooey, deliciously cheesy taste, and why would one want to, anyway? It’s no wonder cheese snacks have always been a crowd favorite. And thanks to a wide selection of options online and on grocery store shelves, there's never a shortage of taste bud-tingling snacks for die-hard cheese lovers.

Sometimes, though, biting into a brick of cheddar just doesn't hit the spot. Sometimes, you're looking for something, IDK, different. That's why we're listing 11 snacks that aren't your run-of-the-mill cheesy treats. And do you know what makes them even better? You don’t have to go out to buy them since they can be purchased online. Yay for avoiding human interaction and face-to-face communication!

If you love cheese and you love snacks, then keep reading, because you're about to drown in a puddle of your own drool. Bon appetit!