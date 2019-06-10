Bustle

11 Unique Cheese Snacks You Can Buy Online

By Megan Grant

When everything seems like it's going wrong, go eat cheese. Wait... that's not it. When Plan A fails, don't worry — there's cheese. Is that the saying? Whatever. Sometimes, words fail. You know what never fails? Cheese. And if you're feeling like sinking your teeth into some, keep reading for 11 unique cheese snacks you can buy online.

One can never get enough of that chewy, gooey, deliciously cheesy taste, and why would one want to, anyway? It’s no wonder cheese snacks have always been a crowd favorite. And thanks to a wide selection of options online and on grocery store shelves, there's never a shortage of taste bud-tingling snacks for die-hard cheese lovers.

Sometimes, though, biting into a brick of cheddar just doesn't hit the spot. Sometimes, you're looking for something, IDK, different. That's why we're listing 11 snacks that aren't your run-of-the-mill cheesy treats. And do you know what makes them even better? You don’t have to go out to buy them since they can be purchased online. Yay for avoiding human interaction and face-to-face communication!

If you love cheese and you love snacks, then keep reading, because you're about to drown in a puddle of your own drool. Bon appetit!

1. Just the Cheese Bars

Just The Cheese Bars
$23.88
|
Amazon
Keep one of these bars in your bag to munch on when you’re craving a cheesy snack in between meals. This delicious treat is made from natural Wisconsin cheese baked to golden crispy perfection. I'll be needing 50 of these, thanks.

2. Moon Cheese

Moon Cheese
$12.49
|
Amazon
Crunchy, cheesy, and delicious, Moon Cheese is high in calcium, rich in protein, gluten-free, and easy to eat. Way too easy. Like, you'll want 10 of these bags.

3. Stacy’s Cheese Petites

Stacy's Cheese Petites Cheese Snack Variety Pack
$14.24
|
Amazon
Whether you munch on them during your afternoon break at work or pair them with your favorite wine during the evening, Stacy’s Cheese Petites will satisfy your cheesy craving. Oh, and also? They're made from *real* cheese. Very important.

4. Bunker Hill Crunchy Cheese Crisps

Bunker Hill Crunchy Cheese Crisps
$10.99
|
Amazon
These come in multiple varieties of cheese, showing respect for the cheese wheel continuum, and have the added perk of bonus protein.

5. Proudly Pure Parmesan Cheese Krisps

Proudly Pure Parmesan Cheese Crisps
$19.99
|
Amazon
Hangry? This is the solution. Proudly Pure Parmesan Cheese Krisps are made from 100% all-natural aged parmesan cheese. Whether eaten as is or sprinkled on your favorite soup or salad, this snack will make you ask for more.

6. Whisps Cheese Crisps

Whisps Cheese Crisps
$17.69
|
Amazon
An excellent on-the-go snack for kids and adults alike, Whisps Cheese Crisps are crafted from 100% cheddar. They're satisfying and perfect no matter what time of day it is.

7. Peatos Crunchy Puffs Snacks

Peatos Crunchy Puffs Snacks
$14.24
|
Amazon
Itching for something spicy and cheesy? Then stock up on a bag or 12 of Peatos Crunchy Puffs Snacks. Make sure you have a cold beverage nearby, in case things get a little too fiery.

8. WW Mac & Cheese Potato Sticks

WW Mac & Cheese Potato Sticks
$13.95
|
Amazon
If you want a bite of the classic mac and cheese but have no time to cook, then satisfy your taste buds with WW Mac & Cheese Potato Sticks. Delightfully airy, crispy, and cheesy, this treat makes a good side dish or a late-night snack. Win!

9. KetoLogic Keto Crisps Chili Lime

KetoLogic Keto Crisps, Chili Lime
$27.99
|
Amazon
KetoLogic Keto Crisps are another deliciously cheesy snack option. And make no mistake: You don't need to be keto to enjoy these. They're just plain old tasty.

10. Paleo Puffs

Paleo Puffs
$44.05
|
Amazon
A vegan treat that doesn’t seem vegan? These Paleo Puffs have got you covered. It boasts a no-cheese cheesiness that’ll help you satisfy your cheesy cravings. Keep this inside your pantry for a quick midnight snack or movie night popcorn alternative.

11. Off the Eaten Path Veggie Puffs

Off the Eaten Path Veggie Puffs, Spicy Cheddar
$18.99
|
Amazon
Looking for something unique? Off the Eaten Path Veggie Puffs are made with chickpeas, peas, and cheddar cheese, and they've got a spicy kick. Plus, they're free of artificial colors and flavors.

Happy cheesing, everyone!