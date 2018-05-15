"About a month ago, I was on my way to work, a lengthy two hour commute to my downtown Los Angeles office, when I was overcome with heat, shortness of breath, nausea, and panic. I pulled off the freeway to what I can only describe now as the mecca of Hollywood — a Denny's restaurant with an open, FREE parking spot and public restroom. I paced back and forth on the gravel, attempting to control my breaths, stop the tears from rolling down my red cheeks, and eventually try to understand what just happened to me. I've made this drive for almost 10 months, Mon-Fri, and the only thought in my mind now is will I ever be able to get in the driver's seat again?

There are real problems in the world, so what am I so anxious, sick and, worried about? I'm not so sure of that answer yet, but I am currently seeking treatment. In 2011, I was able to delay college by a semester, miss a couple classes when it got bad, and take the summer off when I was so overwhelmed and needed to find myself again. But now, I'm an adult living with anxiety — and in that Denny's parking lot, I realized that I was in a position of great risk.

Telling my boss was knowingly presenting my greatest weakness, and possibly posing too big of a burden in the office. But I had to do it — I needed time to get back on my medication, see a therapist, and illuminate these problems attacking my body, instead of suffering in silence. And to my shock, my whole team was more than supportive. They didn't press for details but offered a safe place to come back to when I was ready.

...When your mind is doing everything in its power to bring you to the lowest place you've ever been, it can feel scary opening up. But what's even scarier is taking on these problems alone. I know I will always live with anxiety and the inevitable factors that will continue to trigger me throughout my life, but if anyone is every contemplating getting help, I will always, always urge them to make that step."