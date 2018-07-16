Each year, you needn't wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find wicked deals while shopping. Amazon has its own massive sale, with Prime Day. It's happening Monday, July 16 — that's today! — starting at 3:00 p.m. EST, although massive sales have been running for days now. If you're looking to jazz up your home, we've got 12 Amazon Prime Day furniture deals you won't want to miss.

What is Prime Day exactly? Let's back up for a moment. Amazon Prime members, who pay $12.99 month according to the website, receive discounted prices on Amazon products, free two-day shipping and same-day delivery, and many more perks. On top of that, they are eligible to receive further discounts each year on Amazon Prime Day. That's right — Prime members get discounts on discounts.

This Prime member can tell you while it is an added expense each month, if you regularly shop on Amazon, that $12.99 shrinks to nothing in comparison to what the membership will save and get you.

If you plan to take advantage of a membership this month and you're also ready to commit to some new furniture for your dwellings, here are the deals you need to know about. Happy shopping!

1 Accent Chair Rivet Hawthorne Mid-Century Tufted Modern Accent Chair $300 Amazon Multiple sources report Rivet will be offering up to 30 percent off its furniture, which means it's the perfect time to buy this fancy piece. This is the type of chair that's so smart and pretty to look at, we don't really care if it's comfortable or not. Buy Now

2 Counter Stool Stone & Beam Fremont Rustic Counter Stool $134 Amazon Stone & Beam is another brand that's supposed to be offering huge Prime Day savings — also up to 30 percent off. This sturdy, rustic bar stool will probably look fab pulled up to your kitchen counter. Buy Now

3 Velvety Sectional Rivet Emerly Modern Velvet Metal Leg Sectional Sofa $1,799 Amazon Sectionals ain't cheap, but this one is a major bargain — and you can even make monthly payments, if that better floats your boat. It also comes in ecru and pewter and looks perfect for late night Netflix marathoning. Win. Buy Now

4 Rug Stone & Beam Transitional Braided Jute Rug, 8' x 10', Sand $209 Amazon I grew to love rugs after years of living in apartments with stained carpeting. This hand-woven beauty is simultaneously casual but will also add a nice touch to your home while adequately covering any bleach stains the previous inhabitants left behind. Buy Now

5 Side Table Rivet Meeks Round Storage Basket Side Table $129 Amazon End tables are the type of furniture you want simply to make your home feel more "finished." Do you *need* it? Probably not. The remote and that stack of magazines will be just fine on your floor. But be honest: can't you already picture two of these sandwiching your new pewter sectional? Me too. Buy Now

6 Wingback Chair Stone & Beam Sadie Buffalo Check Wingback Chair $485 Amazon If you're in a daring mood and want to start experimenting with patterns, this blue and white checkered wingback chair is a good place to start. Your home is going to look like Pier 1 Imports threw up in it. Brilliant. Buy Now

7 Floor Lamp Rivet Steel Arc Floor Lamp, 69" H, with Bulb, Fabric Shade $94 Amazon Nothing is more frustrating than trying to enjoy your latest bookstore finds only to be troubled by a dimly lit room. No more! This floor lamp is not only practical but visually appealing, and at a discount like this, who can resist? Not me. Buy Now

8 Oversized Leather Sofa Stone & Beam Charles Classic Oversized Leather Sofa $1,709 Amazon Doesn't this sofa look like the squishiest? Imagine getting cozy with some pillows and your favorite blanket right as you're settling in to watch reruns of "Friends." Sounds like the ingredients for a perfect Friday night — or... any night of the week. Buy Now

9 Media Console Rivet Industrial Metal Leg TV Media Console $305 Amazon Your flat screen TV deserves something nice to sit on. This media console is the perfect purchase, and you can put all your other equipment plus the 37 remotes you need to turn it all on in there, too. Buy Now

10 Natural Edge Side Table Rivet Bristol Natural Edge Black Metal Side Table $160 Amazon Want to know what's super cool about this side table? The Amazon listing states it has a "natural edge" cut, meaning no two tables are the same, and you are guaranteed to receive one of a kind. Buy Now

11 Matching Chair Set Rivet Mid-Century 2-Pack Microfiber Chairs $152 Amazon If you need chairs for your office or even the kitchen table, this pair will make it look like you threw down a nice chunk of change even though you got them on sale. It doesn't get much better than that. Buy Now