12 Fall Must-Haves All '90s Kids Will Love
If you've been having a rough summer, you're probably waxing nostalgic for bygone days when there was no such thing as the 24-hour news cycle, and everything you needed to know you learned from Sassy magazine. These bygone days are called the '90s, and fall must-haves all '90s kids will love will transport you back to your comfortable cocoon where adulting was far off in the future where it belongs. From chokers to roller skates to giant overalls, the '90s was a decade of retro innocence that we're all yearning to return to. This fall, commit to going back to the past by embracing all of your favorite '90s things.
Swaddle yourself in soft flannel shirts, turn up the Nirvana, and spend your days watching Empire Records over and over again. If you really want to do the '90s right, ditch your smartphone for a pager, return to dial up, and restart your beanie-baby collection. When your friends ask what's come over you, just let them know you're going through a phase of pretending the world hasn't yet evolved into one big dumpster fire. While some people might call this denial, I call it nostalgia. Invite your besties over for some Mario Cart, and hand out silly putty as a party favor at your next get together where you'll also want to serve Burple. What else should go in your '90s survival kit? Check out these fall must-haves all '90s kids need ASAP.
1Roller Skates
If you spent your Friday nights in the '90s zipping around the roller rink with your crew, roller skates are back in a big way. What's more, if you've been watching Sharp Objects on HBO or Glow on Netflix, you're probably already riddled with major roller-skate FOMO. Stop the madness now and get yourself your very own pair.
2Chokers
Nothing says the '90s like some neck candy. Chokers are back, and they're way more chic than they used to be. The best part? You can dress up your neck with this choker for under $3.
3Lisa Frank Notebooks
If your trip to the '90s includes going tech free, then you're going to want to stock up on your favorite Lisa Frank notebooks. These old-timey pads are perfect for passing notes to your friends since you won't be able to text without your phone.
4Tiny Backpacks
Are your shoulders tired from carrying all of the things you need to adult? Throw it back to the '90s by ditching your purse for a tiny backpack that will help lighten your load.
5Caboodles
This isn't your big sister's Caboodle. Caboodles are back, and they've even got a big-kid version to complement your grown-ass woman make-up collection.
6Dr. Martens
If you've been wondering whatever happened to your beloved Dr. Martens boots from your '90s closet, they haven't gone anywhere. In fact, they've been patiently waiting for you to rediscover them. Dr. Marten's has tons of new styles that will give you all the '90s feels while still complementing your sophisticated 2018 taste.
7Giant Hoop Earrings
The bigger the better, amiright? Treat yourself to some '90s ear candy this fall by sporting some giant hoop earrings in your favorite 2018 rose-gold styles.
8Overalls
The best thing about the return of overalls is that they're way better than they ever were in the '90s. From skinny to distressed to cami, there's an overalls style for every '90s kid. Pair these with your new Dr. Martens, your retro choker, and your giant hoop rose-gold earrings to complete your nostalgic '90s look. Don't forget your tiny backpack as you head out the door to the roller rink.
9Schrunchies
OK, every time I see a scrunchie I just picture that episode of Sex and the City where Carrie schools Berger about how tacky scrunchies are. Personally, this is one '90s trend I'm more than happy to leave in the past. But, hey, you do you. No matter what I think, scrunchies are back in a big way, and you can find them pretty much everywhere on the cheap.
10Old-School Phone Attachment
Can't quite bring yourself to go tech-free, but still want to feel old-timey? These old-school phone attachments can bring you right back to you grandma's kitchen where the phone was firmly attached to the wall. These things are all the rage, and myriad celebs have been snapped pulling them out of their purses to take a call.
11Beaded Curtains
These beaded curtains can bring you everything you love about '90s decor in the must-have color of 2018 — pantone. Use it as a room divider, hang it over your bed, or get one to dress up your doorways.
12Glow-In-The-Dark Stars
Fall means shorter days, which can make you feel more than a little glum. Give your bedroom a boost by turning your ceiling in to your own personal Milky Way. If you want more '90s gear to satisfy your inner child, pretty much everything you miss from the best decade ever can be found online. You can even get yourself a pager if that's your jam. Because, let's face, anything worth doing is worth doing right.