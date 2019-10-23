12 Halloween Costumes You Can Put Together For Under $20 At Target

Not spending a ton on a Halloween costume can feel like a feat as difficult as climbing Mount Everest. Something from a costume store can cost anywhere from $30 to over $100 — and even if you choose to go the DIY route, you usually have to buy costume items that you don't own, and they can be so specific that they can easily end up costing just as much. For an outfit you're only going to wear once or twice for a few hours, why spend a lot?

Fortunately, there are cheaper options out there — you just need to get a little creative and have an open mind. There are plenty of inexpensive items you can find at stores like Target, where, if you search hard enough, you can find Halloween costumes that you can put together for less than $20. Are these so perfect that they're practically cosplay? Not entirely, but they are inexpensive, so if that's what you're going for then you've hit the jackpot.

If you want to save money, make things easier for yourself, and buy something you'll likely wear again, Target is the place to go.

Here are a few ways to make a Halloween costume from Target for under $20:

1. Someone Who Works For Dunder Mifflin From 'The Office' NBC If you're a fan of The Office, then you know that the fictional employees there work for Dunder Mifflin, a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. While they don't go to work in Dunder Mifflin t-shirts, they do still represent the company. That means that you can totally get away with saying you're one of The Office cast members just by wearing this t-shirt. Women's The Office Dunder Mifflin Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt $12.99 | Target See on Target

2. Billy From 'Stranger Things' Netflix Buy this t-shirt, throw it on over a bathing suit and denim shorts you already own, and find a whistle somewhere. Bam — you're Billy from Stranger Things Season 3. Bonus points if you act like you've been possessed by a mysterious monster. Women's Stranger Things Hawkins Pool Short Sleeve T-Shirt $16.99 | Target See on Target

3. Max From 'Stranger Things' Netflix Throughout the first few episodes of Stranger Things Season 3, Max wore a colorful striped t-shirt almost exactly like this one. It didn't say Hawkins Indiana, but hey, that's just a small detail. Throw this on with some high waisted jeans for an adorable and easy costume. Women's Stranger Things Hawkins Indiana Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt $14.99 | Target See on Target

4. A Pumpkin Shutterstock Dressing up as a jack-o-lantern is a Halloween classic, and this pajama set from Target makes it super simple. Not only is it basically a costume in itself, it's inexpensive, and it ensures you'll be very comfortable all night long. What could be wrong with that? Women's Family Pajama Halloween Pumpkin Set $19.99 | Target See on Target

5. A Cat Shutterstock Yes, dressing up as a cat might be a total Halloween cliche, but it's still really cute. It also makes for the easiest last minute costume idea, because you can basically find cat ears anywhere — and with leopard being such a trend at the moment, that makes it even more simple. A leopard print tank and a cat ear headband is all you need. Women's Plus Size Leopard Print Scoop Neck Perfect Tank $8 | Target See on Target HMS Supersoft Costume Black Cat Ears $7.99 | Target See on Target

6. Fleabag From 'Fleabag' If you're a big fan of the British comedy-drama series Fleabag, then you're probably familiar with the black jumpsuit Fleabag wore in the first episode of Season 2. Wear this one from Target with some red lipstick, and you've got yourself a costume. Wild Fable V-Neck Peekaboo Knit Wide Leg Jumpsuit $17.50 | Target See on Target

7. Rachel From 'Friends' Warner Bros Rachel might not have worn a Central Perk t-shirt when she worked (or pretended to work) there in the show Friends, but... well, everyone gets the idea anyway. Bonus points if you have an apron laying around to throw on. You can even carry around a coffee pot as an accessory. Women's Central Perk Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt $14.99 | Target See on Target

8. Avocado Toast Shutterstock OK, yes, this is very silly. No, you're not actually avocado toast, you're just wearing a shirt that says avocado toast. But hey, if you're not into costumes or Halloween, but you feel pressured to do something, well... this could be it. Women's Short Sleeve Avocado Toast Graphic T-Shirt $10.49 | Target See on Target

9. Wednesday Addams From 'The Addams Family' Wednesday Addams is a popular costume for a reason: it's a little spooky and it's incredibly easy. Throw on this black dress, put your hair in pigtails, and search for some black lipstick. Now give yourself some major attitude, and that's it. You're Wednesday Addams! Wild Fable Short Sleeve Knit Round Neck Babydoll Dress $20 | Target See on Target

10. Daenerys Targaryen From 'Game of Thrones' HBO If you're still a fan of the Dragon Queen after the ending of Game of Thrones, then go for it. Who needs elaborate braids and a complicated costume when you could just throw on this t-shirt? Game of thrones Mother of Dragons Plus Size Short Sleeve T-Shirt $14.99 | Target See on Target

11. Skeleton Shutterstock It really doesn't get better than being able to wear pajamas on Halloween. This adorable set makes it so, so easy to dress as a skeleton. You don't need to add anything to it, and it's so comfy that you'll definitely wear it more than just on Halloween. Snooze Button Family Pajamas Skeleton Set $19.99 | Target See on Target