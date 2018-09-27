Memes: They're good for the soul. Is there any easier, more effective, or more entertaining way to express yourself and relate to others? I personally don't think so, which is why I voluntarily clog my Instagram feed with meme accounts so I can get my daily fix — and why a meme Halloween costume strikes me as a very good idea. After all, it's 2019 and all millennials communicate almost exclusively via memes at this point, it only makes sense that we should also choose some meme Halloween 2019 costumes.

Memes both old and new have the potential to make amazing Halloween costumes that are totally creative, hilarious, and of course, highly relatable. And to boot, a lot of memes serve as fun time capsules for our current times, capturing iconic pop culture moments big and small, and representing our generation's collective feels. That's the power of memes. Told ya they were good for the soul.

And while some of these meme costume ideas are very 2019 (i.e. the time to take advantage of those costumes is probably this Halloween and this Halloween only), other classics have longer lasting power (#TheDress!!!). The choice is yours.

That said, scroll through your saved screenshots to find all your favorite meme moments, and then carpe diem, y'all! Gotta grab these relevant meme Halloween costume ideas while they're hot. Here are a few solid classics to get you started.

I'm Baby

This is one of my favorite memes of 2019, probably because I am, most definitely, 100% baby. Nintendo character Kirby brings us a wealth of memes as he notifies the world that he's "baby." Recreate this new classic by donning a Kirby costume piece, then writing "im baby" on a miniature whiteboard to carry around as a prop. Don't forget your pointer stick!

Gym Kardashian

Simple but hilarious, this super-buff version of Kim Kardashian (or "Gym Kardashian" as the meme came to be known online) is an edited image that you've probably seen a million times with a million different captions. Do you even lift, Kim?

And I Oop—

OK, I know I said that "im baby" was my favorite 2019 meme, but honestly, few things can top the insane relevance of this hilarious moment when drag queen and vlogger Jasmine Masters stops herself mid sentence with a classic "and I OOP" — embodying the perfect reaction to just about everything. Wear her look (silky robe, lavish earrings, short wig) but more importantly, wear her demeanor.

Yodel Kid

Optigisa on YouTube

Just a kid wearing ginormous cowboy boots yodeling his lil' heart out in a Walmart. Once this pure-of-heart video hit the masses, for some reason, no one could stop watching it. Pay homage to this pint-sized, big-box-store celebrity with a DIY Yodel Kid costume. Just make sure to buy the boots a few sizes too big for you.

Me On October 1

If you've been on the interwebs, you've probably seen this classic photo set of Sigourney Weaver posing joyfully in a turtleneck with a pumpkin — capturing our collective love of all things autumn. If you're still celebrating the death of summer and ringing in the joys of spooky season, pay homage to the best October/autumn-lovers meme by recreating Sigourney's look and caressing a bright orange pumpkin.

Yanny Or Laurel?

If you're feeling lazy, the random-as-heck audio clip that blew everyone's minds last year (and is still sending friends into heated debates) is super easy to pull off in costume form. All you need is a friend who hears the name you don't and a couple of simple t-shirts and you're set. This would be an easy one to DIY, too!

The Dress

And before there was Yanny or Laurel? That's right. There was the dress. The infamous dress that still boggles the mind of the people at large. If I squint hard enough I guess I see the (apparently true-to-life) blue/black combo, but I'm sorry, that dress is gold.

Is This A Pigeon?

One of my favorite meme layouts to have resurfaced this year, the now-famous moment is originally taken from a series called The Brave Fighter of Sun Fighbird. In the original version, the man is shown innocently referencing a butterfly and asking "Is this a pigeon?" — but the layout quickly took on a meme-life of its own, and now you can reenact it IRL on Halloween.

Nyan Cat

An oldie but goodie! Nyan cat is forever recognizable and also makes for a super fun costume. Grab a Pop Tart tee and pair with a rainbow cape and kitty ears. Now go fly through the interwebs.