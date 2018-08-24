While it parades itself as another outlet to keep followers updated on the happenings of your life, everyone knows what really makes Instagram great is the dog photos. In the year 2018, Instagram routinely shoots people to public figure stardom, but it is not just human people feeling the power of the platform. Accounts like @dogsofinstagram and @thedogist pulling in 4.2 and 3.3 million followers. respectively. National Dog Day is on Sunday, August 26, so prepare to see more dog posts than usual — and make sure yours are the best with these 12 punny National Dog Day Instagram caption ideas.

Dogs are the most popular household pet in the United States. According to the National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association, a little over 60 percent of American households have a dog. This is an increase from 56 percent in 1988, when the survey was first conducted. For reference, 47.1 percent of households have cats.

The most popular breed of dog in the United States is the Labrador Retriever, and it has been for a whopping 27 years. German Shepherds claim the second spot, with the Golden Retriever taking third. The French Bulldog and English Bulldog round-out the top five. But even if your best friend didn't make the top five, or you don't know what his origins are, he still deserves some Insta attention.

1 You must me my backyard, because I dig you. Giphy Dogs love dirt; the only thing they love more is digging in it. This caption would be perfect for a photo of your dog and your honey, especially if you adopted the pup together.

2 Life is ruff. Giphy This is a classic quote for describing the trials and tribulations of the human condition. There was even a Disney Channel Original Movie with this title. This is the perfect caption to accompany any snap of your best buddy in a bit of a predicament.

3 I live for the appaws. Giphy Lady Gaga fans will appreciate this caption, which is perfect for showing off your pet's inner starlet. This would be particularly good for a picture or video of your pup doing something particularly noteworthy.

4 Pupparazzi. Giphy Listen, at the end of the day, you are mainly just your pet's personal paparazzo. It's time to acknowledge, accept, and embrace this.

5 Anything is pawsible. Giphy Sometimes dogs — particularly rescue dogs — have lived lives that were not always so easy. If you have a rescue dog (maybe one from last weekend's nationwide Clear the Shelters event), brag about their progress.

6 Raining cats and dogs. Giphy Are you really a dog owner if you haven't been caught in the rain with a saturated pup? It's frustrating in the moment, but makes for a perfect photo later on.

7 I'll meet you on the Bark Side of the Moon. Giphy Listen up, classic rock lovers: show off your musical knowledge with this nod to one of the best albums of all time.

8 I like big mutts and I cannot lie. Giphy Conversely, the song that inspired this quote is not in any Rock n Roll Hall of Fame. But, it is recognizable and funny. Do you have a big ol' chunky pup? Show him off with this.

9 Thanks fur the memories. You have tons of beautiful memories of your furry friend — use this caption for a photo series on Insta.

10 Dog Days of Summer. Giphy Summer is almost over, but not quite! As National Dog Day is during August, this one is perfect for showing off all the adventures you have had with your pup this season.

11 Stop trying to make fetch happen! Giphy The only fetch that is ever going to happen involved a pup and a tennis ball, Karen.